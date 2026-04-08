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Gold Price Today April 8 Live: Gold, silver rates witness spike after Trump’s ceasefire announcement, check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata

According to the All India Sarafa Association, the price of 24-carat gold in Delhi declined by Rs 600, falling to Rs 1.53 lakh per 10 grams. In the Delhi bullion market, gold of 99.9% purity also dropped by Rs 600, or 0.4 percent, to Rs 1,53,200 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes).

Published date india.com Published: April 8, 2026 8:22 AM IST
email india.com By Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com
Gold Price Today April 8 Live: Gold, silver rates witness spike after Trump's ceasefire announcement, check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata
Gold Price Today

Gold Rate Today: In a major development, the gold prices in India have moved higher after US President Donald Trump said there would be a two-week halt on the strikes against Iran amid prospects of talks to settle the Middle East conflict. It is important to note that since the start of the US-Iran war in late February, gold and silver prices have seen extreme volatility. In the past few days, gold has continued to move higher as investors recalibrated short-term risks amid easing concerns around inflation driven by energy prices. Before the market opened, the futures price of 24-carat gold on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) rose by 0.11 percent—an increase of Rs 159—to reach Rs 1,50,448 per 10 grams this morning. It had closed at Rs 1,50,289 per 10 grams the previous day. In the international market, gold prices rose by 2.33 percent to USD 4,842 per ounce. According to the All India Sarafa Association, the price of 24-carat gold in Delhi fell to Rs 1,53,200 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes). Meanwhile, as per Goodreturns, the rate of 24-carat gold stands at Rs 1,49,990 per 10 grams. On the other hand, according to the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA), the price of 24-carat gold reached Rs 1,47,786 per 10 grams as of Wednesday morning.

City 24 Carat Gold (10g) 22 Carat Gold (10g)
18 Carat Gold (10g)
Delhi ₹149,990 ₹137,500 ₹112,530
Mumbai ₹149,840 ₹137,350 ₹112,380
Kolkata ₹149,840 ₹137,350 ₹112,380
Chennai ₹151,200 ₹138,600 ₹115,600
Patna ₹149,890 ₹137,400 ₹112,430
Lucknow ₹149,990 ₹137,500 ₹112,530
Meerut ₹149,990 ₹137,500 ₹112,530
Ayodhya ₹149,990 ₹137,500 ₹112,530
Kanpur ₹149,990 ₹137,500 ₹112,530
Ghaziabad ₹149,990 ₹137,500 ₹112,530
Noida ₹149,990 ₹137,500 ₹112,530
Gurugram ₹149,990 ₹137,500 ₹112,530
Chandigarh ₹149,990 ₹137,500 ₹112,530
Jaipur ₹149,990 ₹137,500 ₹112,530
Ludhiana ₹149,990 ₹137,500 ₹112,530
Guwahati ₹149,840 ₹137,350 ₹112,380
Indore ₹149,890 ₹137,400 ₹112,430
Ahmedabad ₹149,890 ₹137,400 ₹112,430
Surat ₹149,890 ₹137,400 ₹112,430
Pune ₹149,840 ₹137,350 ₹112,380
Nagpur ₹149,840 ₹137,350 ₹112,380
Nashik ₹149,870

Gold Price Today, April 8, Live:

Live Updates

  • Apr 8, 2026 8:45 AM IST

    Gold Price Today Live: In the previous trading session, it had closed at ₹1,53,800 per 10 grams. Globally, spot gold prices edged up slightly to $4,659.16 per ounce, reflecting cautious sentiment among investors in overseas markets.

  • Apr 8, 2026 8:39 AM IST

    Gold Price Today Live: According to the All India Sarafa Association, the price of 24-carat gold in Delhi declined by Rs 600, falling to Rs 1.53 lakh per 10 grams. In the Delhi bullion market, gold of 99.9% purity also dropped by Rs 600, or 0.4 percent, to Rs 1,53,200 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes).

About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

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