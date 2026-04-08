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Gold Price Today April 8 Live: Gold, silver rates witness spike after Trumps ceasefire announcement, check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata

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Gold Price Today April 8 Live: Gold, silver rates witness spike after Trump’s ceasefire announcement, check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata

According to the All India Sarafa Association, the price of 24-carat gold in Delhi declined by Rs 600, falling to Rs 1.53 lakh per 10 grams. In the Delhi bullion market, gold of 99.9% purity also dropped by Rs 600, or 0.4 percent, to Rs 1,53,200 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes).

Gold Price Today

Gold Rate Today: In a major development, the gold prices in India have moved higher after US President Donald Trump said there would be a two-week halt on the strikes against Iran amid prospects of talks to settle the Middle East conflict. It is important to note that since the start of the US-Iran war in late February, gold and silver prices have seen extreme volatility. In the past few days, gold has continued to move higher as investors recalibrated short-term risks amid easing concerns around inflation driven by energy prices. Before the market opened, the futures price of 24-carat gold on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) rose by 0.11 percent—an increase of Rs 159—to reach Rs 1,50,448 per 10 grams this morning. It had closed at Rs 1,50,289 per 10 grams the previous day. In the international market, gold prices rose by 2.33 percent to USD 4,842 per ounce. According to the All India Sarafa Association, the price of 24-carat gold in Delhi fell to Rs 1,53,200 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes). Meanwhile, as per Goodreturns, the rate of 24-carat gold stands at Rs 1,49,990 per 10 grams. On the other hand, according to the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA), the price of 24-carat gold reached Rs 1,47,786 per 10 grams as of Wednesday morning.

City 24 Carat Gold (10g) 22 Carat Gold (10g) 18 Carat Gold (10g) Delhi ₹149,990 ₹137,500 ₹112,530 Mumbai ₹149,840 ₹137,350 ₹112,380 Kolkata ₹149,840 ₹137,350 ₹112,380 Chennai ₹151,200 ₹138,600 ₹115,600 Patna ₹149,890 ₹137,400 ₹112,430 Lucknow ₹149,990 ₹137,500 ₹112,530 Meerut ₹149,990 ₹137,500 ₹112,530 Ayodhya ₹149,990 ₹137,500 ₹112,530 Kanpur ₹149,990 ₹137,500 ₹112,530 Ghaziabad ₹149,990 ₹137,500 ₹112,530 Noida ₹149,990 ₹137,500 ₹112,530 Gurugram ₹149,990 ₹137,500 ₹112,530 Chandigarh ₹149,990 ₹137,500 ₹112,530 Jaipur ₹149,990 ₹137,500 ₹112,530 Ludhiana ₹149,990 ₹137,500 ₹112,530 Guwahati ₹149,840 ₹137,350 ₹112,380 Indore ₹149,890 ₹137,400 ₹112,430 Ahmedabad ₹149,890 ₹137,400 ₹112,430 Surat ₹149,890 ₹137,400 ₹112,430 Pune ₹149,840 ₹137,350 ₹112,380 Nagpur ₹149,840 ₹137,350 ₹112,380 Nashik ₹149,870

Gold Price Today, April 8, Live:

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