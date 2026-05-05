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Gold, Silver, Copper Prices in India Today LIVE: Gold falls below Rs 1.5 lakh, silver rates decline, check prices in Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi

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Gold, Silver, Copper Prices in India Today LIVE: Gold falls below Rs 1.5 lakh, silver rates decline, check prices in Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi

Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) gold traded at Rs 1,49,350 per 10 grams on Monday, May 4, closing level. The silver stood at Rs 2,44,001 per kg.

Gold Price Live Updates (AI Image)

Gold Price Live: In a significant development, the gold price in India remained marginally down on Tuesday, May 5. The 24-karat, and 22-karat gold rates were down by nearly Rs 2,000 across major cities. Silver prices also witnessed a drop of around Rs 7,000 in metro cities. Among these cities, gold prices remained highest in Chennai, followed by Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Mumbai.

Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) gold traded at Rs 1,49,350 per 10 grams on Monday, May 4, closing level. The silver stood at Rs 2,44,001 per kg. The bullion dropped globally amid Middle East tensions as the US and Iran traded fire on Monday, risking a four-week-old ceasefire and raising inflation and rate-hike risks.

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On Tuesday, 24-karat gold was priced at Rs 1,49,830 per 10 grams at 7:15 am, while 22-karat gold was priced at Rs 1,37,344 per 10 grams, according to India Bullions data. Silver prices today are at Rs 2,44,230 (Silver 999 Fine), data showed.

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Gold, Silver, Copper Prices in India Today LIVE:

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