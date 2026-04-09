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Gold, Silver Price Today LIVE: Gold prices witness major jump, Check rates in Delhi, Noida, Jaipur, Mumbai, Telangana, Hyderabad, Kerala

According to the All India Sarafa Association, silver rose nearly 5 percent from Rs 2.40 lakh, while gold of 99.9 percent purity advanced from Rs 1.53 lakh per 10 grams.

Published date india.com Updated: April 9, 2026 8:09 AM IST
email india.com By Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com
Gold, Silver Price Today LIVE: Gold prices witness major jump, Check rates in Delhi, Noida, Jaipur, Mumbai, Telangana, Hyderabad, Kerala
Gold Price Today Live, April 09

Gold Rates Today Live: After US President Donald Trump‘s announcement that there would be a two-week halt on the strikes against Iran amid prospects of talks to settle the Middle East conflict, the gold prices have witnessed a major spike. It is important to note that since the start of the US-Iran war in late February, gold and silver prices have seen extreme volatility. Gold has continued to move higher in recent days as investors recalibrated short-term risks amid easing concerns around inflation driven by energy prices. The silver prices spiked Rs 11,000 to Rs 2.51 lakh per kg in Delhi, while gold climbed Rs 3,200 to Rs 1.56 lakh per 10 grams after the US-Iran ceasefire. According to the All India Sarafa Association, silver rose nearly 5 percent from Rs 2.40 lakh, while gold of 99.9 percent purity advanced from Rs 1.53 lakh per 10 grams. Silver prices surged alongside gold, with spot silver rising 3.4 percent to USD 75.42 per ounce, supported by a softer dollar and easing oil prices. Broader precious metals also advanced, with platinum and palladium posting strong gains. Experts believe that amid global uncertainties, inflation, and currency fluctuations, both gold and silver are acting as safe investment options. Investor interest in gold has increased significantly this year, as risks associated with other asset classes appear higher. Those who wish to buy gold or silver are advised to purchase only from hallmark-certified jewellers or authorized dealers. Since prices change daily, it is important to verify the current market rates before making a purchase.

City-wise 24K, 22K and 18K Gold rate (Per 10 Grams)
City Name 24-carat gold (10 grams) 22-carat gold (10 grams)
18-carat gold (10 grams)
Gold Rate in Chennai 154910 142000 118600
Gold Rate in Delhi 153970 141150 115520
Gold Rate in Mumbai 153820 141000 115370
Gold Rate in Bengaluru 153820 141000 115370
Gold Rate in Trivandrum 153820 141000 115370
Gold Rate in Kolkata 153820 141000 115370
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 153820 141000 115370
Gold Rate in Patna 153870 141050 115420
Gold Rate in Lucknow 153970 141150 115520

Gold, Silver Price Today:

Live Updates

  • Apr 9, 2026 8:09 AM IST

    Gold, Silver Price Today: The India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA) sets the daily “base price” of gold in India, which serves as the national benchmark for bullion rates.

  • Apr 9, 2026 7:39 AM IST

    Gold, Silver Price Today: “The ceasefire is calming markets and easing pressure. It could help roll back some inflationary pressures and might open the door for Fed rate cuts, which is bullish for gold,” Edward Meir, an analyst at Marex, told Reuters.

  • Apr 9, 2026 7:21 AM IST

    Gold, Silver Price Today: On the currency front, the US dollar inched up by 0.1 per cent, trading above USD 99. A stronger dollar typically makes gold costlier for overseas buyers, which in turn limits gains in the yellow metal.

  • Apr 9, 2026 7:12 AM IST

    Gold, Silver Price Today: In the domestic market, gold was not trading at the time of writing this report, but prices had settled 0.1 per cent lower at Rs 1,51,619 on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX).

  • Apr 9, 2026 7:04 AM IST

    Gold, Silver Price Today: As of 5:40 am, spot gold in the international market was trading 0.4 per cent, or USD 19 lower, at USD 4,700.10. Prices had reached a three-week high in the previous session.

About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

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