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Gold, Silver Price Today LIVE: Gold prices witness major jump, Check rates in Delhi, Noida, Jaipur, Mumbai, Telangana, Hyderabad, Kerala

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Gold, Silver Price Today LIVE: Gold prices witness major jump, Check rates in Delhi, Noida, Jaipur, Mumbai, Telangana, Hyderabad, Kerala

According to the All India Sarafa Association, silver rose nearly 5 percent from Rs 2.40 lakh, while gold of 99.9 percent purity advanced from Rs 1.53 lakh per 10 grams.

Gold Price Today Live, April 09

Gold Rates Today Live: After US President Donald Trump‘s announcement that there would be a two-week halt on the strikes against Iran amid prospects of talks to settle the Middle East conflict, the gold prices have witnessed a major spike. It is important to note that since the start of the US-Iran war in late February, gold and silver prices have seen extreme volatility. Gold has continued to move higher in recent days as investors recalibrated short-term risks amid easing concerns around inflation driven by energy prices. The silver prices spiked Rs 11,000 to Rs 2.51 lakh per kg in Delhi, while gold climbed Rs 3,200 to Rs 1.56 lakh per 10 grams after the US-Iran ceasefire. According to the All India Sarafa Association, silver rose nearly 5 percent from Rs 2.40 lakh, while gold of 99.9 percent purity advanced from Rs 1.53 lakh per 10 grams. Silver prices surged alongside gold, with spot silver rising 3.4 percent to USD 75.42 per ounce, supported by a softer dollar and easing oil prices. Broader precious metals also advanced, with platinum and palladium posting strong gains. Experts believe that amid global uncertainties, inflation, and currency fluctuations, both gold and silver are acting as safe investment options. Investor interest in gold has increased significantly this year, as risks associated with other asset classes appear higher. Those who wish to buy gold or silver are advised to purchase only from hallmark-certified jewellers or authorized dealers. Since prices change daily, it is important to verify the current market rates before making a purchase.

City-wise 24K, 22K and 18K Gold rate (Per 10 Grams) City Name 24-carat gold (10 grams) 22-carat gold (10 grams) 18-carat gold (10 grams) Gold Rate in Chennai 154910 142000 118600 Gold Rate in Delhi 153970 141150 115520 Gold Rate in Mumbai 153820 141000 115370 Gold Rate in Bengaluru 153820 141000 115370 Gold Rate in Trivandrum 153820 141000 115370 Gold Rate in Kolkata 153820 141000 115370 Gold Rate in Hyderabad 153820 141000 115370 Gold Rate in Patna 153870 141050 115420 Gold Rate in Lucknow 153970 141150 115520

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