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Gold Rate Today Live: City-wise gold and silver prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Surat, Jaipur

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Gold Rate Today Live: City-wise gold and silver prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Surat, Jaipur

The World Gold Council’s Q1 2026 Gold Demand Trends report shows that soaring gold prices and rising geopolitical tensions are reshaping global demand, with investors increasingly favouring gold as an investment rather than for jewellery.

Gold Price Live Updates (AI Image)

New Delhi: The gold and silver prices in India witnessed an upward trend on Wednesday. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), silver prices surged by 0.49 percent to Rs 2,43,949 per kilogram, while gold prices reached Rs 1,50,156 per 10 grams. According to the Goodreturns website, the price of 24-carat gold is Rs 15,137 per gram. Meanwhile, the price of one kilogram of silver is Rs 2,60,000.

The gold prices have largely held steady despite the recent rise in global crude oil prices. However, it is important to note that there are some declines as the market awaits the US Federal Reserve’s commentary on inflation and the likely direction its rate cut policy will take. A rate cut is good for gold prices, which tend to rally in a low interest rate environment.

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Jewellery demand has weakened significantly. Global consumption fell 23 percent year-on-year to 300 tonnes as high prices curbed purchases across key markets such as China, India and the Middle East, according to World Gold Council.

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