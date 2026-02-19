Home

MASSIVE drop in Gold and Silver Prices: Jewellery market remains sluggish despite fall in metal rates, wedding season likely to bring...

New Delhi: Gold and silver prices have witnessed a massive decline in the first 15 days of February. The price of gold has dropped by nearly 16 percent, while silver has become cheaper by up to 38 percent. As per the ET report, although jewellery showrooms are witnessing heavy footfall, most customers are still avoiding big purchases as they expect prices to fall further. In Delhi’s jewellery market, silver prices rose by Rs 1,000 to reach Rs 2.46 lakh per kilogram on Wednesday. Gold of 99.9 percent purity slipped by Rs 300 to Rs 1,56,700 per 10 grams. These prices include all applicable taxes.

Senco Gold & Diamonds has said that while customer footfall has increased after the price correction, buyers are still proceeding cautiously and refraining from large purchases. Talking about this development, the company’s MD, Suvankar Sen, said that customers are currently preferring lightweight jewellery. The company expects a 25 percent growth in value terms this quarter compared to last year. However, in terms of volume, a decline may be seen.

Who is buying right now?

Talking to Navbharat Times, Rajiv Popley, MD of Popley & Sons, said that at present demand in the market is largely limited to families with upcoming weddings. Customers are waiting for prices to fall further before making purchases. Industry experts believe that once gold prices stabilize at a certain level, demand is likely to see a strong revival.

Will the slowdown continue?

It is important to note that for now, the overall market sentiment remains in favor of gold. Prices have dipped intermittently due to profit-booking, and there could be further corrections ahead. However, global uncertainties are expected to keep demand intact.

On the other hand, Silver prices, remain volatile due to industrial demand factors and the metal’s inherently fluctuating nature, but the overall trend is still considered strong.

