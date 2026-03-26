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Gold, Silver Price Today Live: Gold rate increased by Rs 6000, Silver by Rs 10000, Check prices in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, Surat, Noida

On March 26, 2026, as soon as the market opened, both saw a sharp surge in prices. The situation was such that gold became costlier by Rs 6,000 in a single day, while silver jumped by more than Rs 10,000.

Published date india.com Updated: March 26, 2026 8:40 AM IST
email india.com By Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com
Gold, silver prices fall sharply amid West Asia war; check latest rates
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New Delhi: Gold and silver prices continue to witness volatility amid the Iran–US conflict. It is important to note that in recent days, prices had been declining; however, on Wednesday, March 25, the downward trend was broken, and both metals recorded gains of up to 7 percent. During Asian trading on Wednesday, gold prices on COMEX rose by around 4 percent to reach USD 4,600 per ounce, while silver prices on COMEX increased by 7 percent to USD 74.42 per ounce. On Wednesday, March 25, 2026, MCX Gold April futures rose by 3.9 percent to reach Rs 1,44,325 per 10 grams, while MCX Silver May contracts increased by 5.56 percent to Rs 236,400 per kilogram. On March 26, 2026, as soon as the market opened, both saw a sharp surge in prices. The situation was such that gold became costlier by Rs 6,000 in a single day, while silver jumped by more than Rs 10,000. The price of 24-carat gold rose by around Rs 4,900 to reach Rs 1,49,700 per 10 grams in the Delhi bullion market. Meanwhile, on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold gained 3.73 percent to touch Rs 1,44,100 per 10 grams. According to the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA), just a day earlier, gold had already surged by Rs 6,000 to cross Rs 1.46 lakh.

Latest Gold Rates in 20 Major Cities of India (March 26, 2026) | Gold Rate in Major Cities

City 24 Carat (10g) 22 Carat (10g) 18 Carat (10g)
Delhi ₹146,820 ₹134,600 ₹110,160
Mumbai ₹146,670 ₹134,450 ₹110,010
Kolkata ₹146,670 ₹134,450 ₹110,010
Chennai ₹148,370 ₹136,000 ₹113,500
Patna ₹146,720 ₹134,500 ₹110,060
Lucknow ₹146,820 ₹134,600 ₹110,160
Kanpur ₹146,820 ₹134,600 ₹110,160
Meerut ₹146,820 ₹134,600 ₹110,160
Ayodhya ₹146,820 ₹134,600 ₹110,160
Ghaziabad ₹146,820 ₹134,600 ₹110,160
Noida ₹146,820 ₹134,600 ₹110,160
Gurugram ₹146,820 ₹134,600 ₹110,160
Chandigarh ₹146,820 ₹134,600 ₹110,160
Jaipur ₹146,820 ₹134,600 ₹110,160
Pune ₹146,670 ₹134,450 ₹110,010
Ludhiana ₹146,820 ₹134,600 ₹110,160
Guwahati ₹146,670 ₹134,450 ₹110,010
Indore ₹146,720 ₹134,500 ₹110,060
Ahmedabad ₹146,720 ₹134,500 ₹110,060
Surat ₹146,720 ₹134,500 ₹110,060

Gold, Silver Price Today Live:

Live Updates

  • Mar 26, 2026 8:32 AM IST

    Gold, Silver Price Today Live: According to Mirae Asset’s Praveen Singh, gold in the international market has reached nearly USD 4,550 per ounce. Expectations of a possible ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran, weakness in the dollar, and a decline in crude oil prices have supported gold.

  • Mar 26, 2026 8:13 AM IST

    Gold, Silver Price Today Live: If we look at the entire year, gold has been continuously rising in price. At the beginning of the year, gold was around Rs 1.33 lakh per 10 grams, and now it has reached Rs 1.46 lakh.

  • Mar 26, 2026 8:05 AM IST

    Gold, Silver Price Today Live: According to the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA), silver had surged by around Rs 10,000 a day earlier, taking its price to Rs 2.35 lakh per kilogram.

  • Mar 26, 2026 8:04 AM IST

    Gold, Silver Price Today Live: On the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), silver also climbed 4.8 percent to reach Rs 2,34,700 per kilogram.

  • Mar 26, 2026 7:54 AM IST

    Gold, Silver Price Today Live: Along with gold, silver also did not lag behind. According to data from the All India Sarafa Association, silver prices surged by Rs 11,250 to reach Rs 2,41,250 per kilogram.

  • Mar 26, 2026 7:46 AM IST

    Gold, Silver Price Today Live: In the Delhi bullion market, the price of 24-carat gold rose by around Rs 4,900 to reach Rs 1,49,700 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold climbed 3.73% to Rs 1,44,100 per 10 grams.

  • Mar 26, 2026 7:34 AM IST

    Gold, Silver Price Today Live: On March 26, 2026, as soon as the market opened, both saw a sharp surge in prices. Gold became costlier by Rs 6,000 in a single day, while silver jumped by more than Rs 10,000.

About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

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