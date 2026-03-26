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Gold, Silver Price Today Live: Gold rate increased by Rs 6000, Silver by Rs 10000, Check prices in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, Surat, Noida

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Gold, Silver Price Today Live: Gold rate increased by Rs 6000, Silver by Rs 10000, Check prices in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, Surat, Noida

On March 26, 2026, as soon as the market opened, both saw a sharp surge in prices. The situation was such that gold became costlier by Rs 6,000 in a single day, while silver jumped by more than Rs 10,000.

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New Delhi: Gold and silver prices continue to witness volatility amid the Iran–US conflict. It is important to note that in recent days, prices had been declining; however, on Wednesday, March 25, the downward trend was broken, and both metals recorded gains of up to 7 percent. During Asian trading on Wednesday, gold prices on COMEX rose by around 4 percent to reach USD 4,600 per ounce, while silver prices on COMEX increased by 7 percent to USD 74.42 per ounce. On Wednesday, March 25, 2026, MCX Gold April futures rose by 3.9 percent to reach Rs 1,44,325 per 10 grams, while MCX Silver May contracts increased by 5.56 percent to Rs 236,400 per kilogram. On March 26, 2026, as soon as the market opened, both saw a sharp surge in prices. The situation was such that gold became costlier by Rs 6,000 in a single day, while silver jumped by more than Rs 10,000. The price of 24-carat gold rose by around Rs 4,900 to reach Rs 1,49,700 per 10 grams in the Delhi bullion market. Meanwhile, on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold gained 3.73 percent to touch Rs 1,44,100 per 10 grams. According to the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA), just a day earlier, gold had already surged by Rs 6,000 to cross Rs 1.46 lakh.

Latest Gold Rates in 20 Major Cities of India (March 26, 2026) | Gold Rate in Major Cities

City 24 Carat (10g) 22 Carat (10g) 18 Carat (10g) Delhi ₹146,820 ₹134,600 ₹110,160 Mumbai ₹146,670 ₹134,450 ₹110,010 Kolkata ₹146,670 ₹134,450 ₹110,010 Chennai ₹148,370 ₹136,000 ₹113,500 Patna ₹146,720 ₹134,500 ₹110,060 Lucknow ₹146,820 ₹134,600 ₹110,160 Kanpur ₹146,820 ₹134,600 ₹110,160 Meerut ₹146,820 ₹134,600 ₹110,160 Ayodhya ₹146,820 ₹134,600 ₹110,160 Ghaziabad ₹146,820 ₹134,600 ₹110,160 Noida ₹146,820 ₹134,600 ₹110,160 Gurugram ₹146,820 ₹134,600 ₹110,160 Chandigarh ₹146,820 ₹134,600 ₹110,160 Jaipur ₹146,820 ₹134,600 ₹110,160 Pune ₹146,670 ₹134,450 ₹110,010 Ludhiana ₹146,820 ₹134,600 ₹110,160 Guwahati ₹146,670 ₹134,450 ₹110,010 Indore ₹146,720 ₹134,500 ₹110,060 Ahmedabad ₹146,720 ₹134,500 ₹110,060 Surat ₹146,720 ₹134,500 ₹110,060

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