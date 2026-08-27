Gold, Silver Rates Live Today, 27.08.2026: Check Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Surat, Jaipur, Patna here

Silver prices have seen even steeper increases due to strong demand and currency fluctuations, rising from roughly ₹78,600/kg in 2023-2024 to over ₹240,000/kg in August 2026.

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Gold, Silver Rates Live Today,

New Delhi: On August 27, the gold rates and silver rates in India traded higher, with MCX gold price holding above Rs 1.60 lakh mark with marginal gains. MCX silver, on the other hand, surged nearly Rs 1,000 to hold above Rs 2.40 lakh mark after hitting near the Rs 2.43 lakh intraday high. The trajectory for precious metals is cautious and volatile.

In the early trade of Thursday, spot gold surged 1 percent to trade at USD 4,630 per ounce and spot silver outperformed with 2 percent gains to trade above $69 per ounce. This is due to a sharp correction in crude oil prices.

Gold Prices in New Delhi — 27 August

24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹160,250/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹146,896/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi — ₹242,140/1 kg

Gold Prices in Mumbai — 27 August

24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹160,530/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹147,153/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — ₹242,550/1 kg

Gold Prices in Bengaluru — 27 August

24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹160,660/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹147,272/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru — ₹242,740/1 kg

Gold Prices in Kolkata — 27 August

24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹160,320/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹146,960/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — ₹242,230/1 kg

Gold Prices in Hyderabad — 27 August

24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹160,780/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹147,382/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — ₹242,950/1 kg

Gold Prices in Chennai — 27 August

24 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹160,990/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹147,574/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Chennai — ₹243,280/1 kg

Silver prices have seen even steeper increases due to strong demand and currency fluctuations, rising from roughly ₹78,600/kg in 2023-2024 to over ₹240,000/kg in August 2026.

Gold falls over 1 percent as US inflation data boosts rate-hike bets

Gold prices fell more than 1 percent on Wednesday after US inflation data came broadly in line with expectations, strengthening bets that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates next month. Spot gold fell 1.3% to $4,595.93 an ounce, while US gold futures settled 0.9% lower at $4,653.30.