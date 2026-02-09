Gold, Silver Price Today, February 9 Live: Gold Rate witnesses major surge, Silver price jumps by..., Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai

Home

Gold, Silver Price Today: On Saturday, the price of 24 karat gold in India stood at Rs 15,660 per gram on Sunday. The rate of 22 karat gold in India was at Rs 14,355 per gram.

New Delhi: Gold prices witnessed a sharp rise in India on Saturday, driven by renewed buying interest amid ongoing geopolitical uncertainty and signs of a softening US economy. Not only Gold, the silver rates have also rebounded strongly after a sharp two-day decline. As markets reopen, investors will closely watch gold and silver price movements on Monday, February 10. It is important to note that these two metals are closely monitored by retail jewellery buyers, and investors on a daily basis. The precious metals saw sharp volatility in January where silver surged beyond Rs 4 lakh per kilogram mark and gold inching close to Rs 1.8 lakh mark. On Saturday, the price of 24 karat gold in India stood at Rs 15,660 per gram on Sunday. The rate of 22 karat gold in India was at Rs 14,355 per gram. Likewise, the rate of 18 karat gold in India stood at Rs 11,745 per gram on Sunday. The rate of 24 karat gold stood at Rs 17,885 per gram on January 29.

