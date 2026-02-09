Gold, Silver Price Today, February 9 Live: Gold Rate witnesses major surge, Silver price jumps by..., Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai

  • Home
Gold, Silver Price Today: On Saturday, the price of 24 karat gold in India stood at Rs 15,660 per gram on Sunday. The rate of 22 karat gold in India was at Rs 14,355 per gram.

Published: February 9, 2026 7:08 AM IST
New Delhi: Gold prices witnessed a sharp rise in India on Saturday, driven by renewed buying interest amid ongoing geopolitical uncertainty and signs of a softening US economy. Not only Gold, the silver rates have also rebounded strongly after a sharp two-day decline. As markets reopen, investors will closely watch gold and silver price movements on Monday, February 10. It is important to note that these two metals are closely monitored by retail jewellery buyers, and investors on a daily basis. The precious metals saw sharp volatility in January where silver surged beyond Rs 4 lakh per kilogram mark and gold inching close to Rs 1.8 lakh mark. On Saturday, the price of 24 karat gold in India stood at Rs 15,660 per gram on Sunday. The rate of 22 karat gold in India was at Rs 14,355 per gram. Likewise, the rate of 18 karat gold in India stood at Rs 11,745 per gram on Sunday. The rate of 24 karat gold stood at Rs 17,885 per gram on January 29.

  • Feb 9, 2026 8:15 AM IST

    On Friday (February 6), on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the price of the March delivery silver futures contract fell by ₹8,198 per kilogram, with trading recorded for 6,160 lots.

  • Feb 9, 2026 8:14 AM IST

    Gold and silver are currently a hot topic among investors. Sharp fluctuations are being seen in their prices. According to Goodreturns, on February 8, the price of 24-carat gold is Rs 15,660 per gram. Meanwhile, the price of silver today stands at ₹2,85,000 per kilogram.

  • Feb 9, 2026 8:03 AM IST

    According to a Bloomberg report, the rally was fueled by the decisive election win of Japan’s incumbent Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. The result has strengthened expectations of more accommodative fiscal policy and continued pressure on the yen, both of which are supportive of gold.

  • Feb 9, 2026 7:51 AM IST

    It is important to note that the gold prices are still 11.27 percent below the record high of USD 5,608.35, and silver prices are 52.29 percent below the all-time high of USD 121.67 reached on January 29.

  • Feb 9, 2026 7:49 AM IST

    During the Asian trading hours on Monday, spot gold prices advanced nearly 1.18 percent to USD 5,040 an ounce, while spot silver prices surged as much as 3.39% to $79.89

  • Feb 9, 2026 7:48 AM IST

    Gold, silver rates today: Both gold and silver prices saw a sharp rebound on Monday, February 9, after witnessing an exceptionally volatile week.

  • Feb 9, 2026 7:44 AM IST

    Gold and silver are likely to remain volatile and may see some upward momentum followed by a sharp decline in the last ten days.

  • Feb 9, 2026 7:12 AM IST

    Gold, Silver Price Today: MCX Gold Futures contract for April delivery slips 0.26% to Rs 1,55,050 per 10 grams on Friday, February 6, while MCX Silver Futures for March expiry eases 0.16% to Rs 2,49,499 per kilogram

  • Feb 9, 2026 7:11 AM IST

    Gold, Silver Price Today: The price of silver in India stood at Rs 285 per gram and to Rs 2,85,000 per kilogram. Silver rate in India saw a steep decline by January end after reaching to record high mark.

  • Feb 9, 2026 7:10 AM IST

    Gold, Silver Price Today: The rate of 22 carat gold in India was at Rs 14,355 per gram.

