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Gold, Silver Rates Today, 14 June 2026 LIVE: Check retail rates in Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kerala, Surat, Lucknow here

In the global market, COMEX gold fell by more than 1 percent to trade at around USD 4,070 per ounce, down over USD 43. COMEX silver also declined by more than 2.5 percent, falling USD 1.52 to trade at USD 58.64 per ounce.

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Gold Rates Today

New Delhi: In a significant development, the gold and silver prices have witnessed a major decline amid easing concerns over tensions in the Middle East. To recall, on the first trading day of the week, Monday (July 13), gold fell by as much as Rs 1,900 per 10 grams, while silver plunged Rs 5,300 per kilogram. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold for August delivery opened Rs 845 lower at Rs 1,42,633 per 10 grams.

During the trading session, it declined further by Rs 1,921 to hit an intraday low of Rs 1,41,557 per 10 grams. At the time of writing, gold was trading at Rs 1,42,222 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, silver for September delivery opened Rs 4,016 lower at Rs 2,18,648 per kilogram.

In the global market, COMEX gold fell by more than 1 percent to trade at around USD 4,070 per ounce, down over USD 43. COMEX silver also declined by more than 2.5 percent, falling USD 1.52 to trade at USD 58.64 per ounce.

Gold, Silver Rates Today: