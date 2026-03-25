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Gold, Silver Price Today Live: Will Gold prices recover on March 25? Check rates in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai

On Tuesday, it rose by ₹1,200 to settle at Rs 1,44,800 per 10 grams. It is important to note that the bullion prices turned mixed in late trade on March 24, with domestic markets seeing mild weakness despite firm global cues.

Published date india.com Published: March 25, 2026 7:16 AM IST
email india.com By Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com
Gold, Silver Price Today Live: Will Gold prices recover on March 25? Check rates in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai
The price of gold and silver has risen drastically in the last few months. Representational image/PTI

New Delhi: In a major development, the gold prices on Tuesday evening rose in the bullion market of the national capital, putting an end to the four-day decline. The price of the yellow metal increased by Rs 1,200, reaching Rs 1.44 lakh per 10 grams. Meanwhile, silver prices remained steady, surprising the market. After witnessing significant volatility in recent sessions, the white metal closed unchanged at Rs 2.30 lakh per kilogram, according to the All India Bullion Association. As per the association, gold of 99.9 percent purity had closed at Rs 1,43,600 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes) on Monday. On Tuesday, it rose by ₹1,200 to settle at Rs 1,44,800 per 10 grams. It is important to note that the bullion prices turned mixed in late trade on March 24, with domestic markets seeing mild weakness despite firm global cues. MCX gold edged down 0.06 percent (Rs 79) to Rs 1,39,181 per 10 grams from the previous close of Rs 1,39,260, while silver fell 0.93 percent (Rs 2,094) to Rs 2,23,073 per kg compared to Rs 2,25,167. Meanwhile, in international markets, Comex gold rose 0.28 percent to USD 4,419.70 per ounce and Comex silver gained 0.94% to $70.005, indicating divergence in trends.

Gold, Silver Price Today Live:

Live Updates

  • Mar 25, 2026 7:43 AM IST

    Gold, Silver Price Today Live: The rate for 8 grams of 22K gold came to Rs 1,04,800, slipping Rs 280 from Rs 1,05,080. For 10 grams, 22K gold was priced at Rs 1,31,000, lower by Rs 350 from Rs 1,31,350.

  • Mar 25, 2026 7:38 AM IST

    Gold, Silver Price Today Live: In 22K gold, the latest trading session showed the price at Rs 13,100 per gram, down Rs 35 from Rs 13,135 in the previous session.

  • Mar 25, 2026 7:32 AM IST

    Gold, Silver Price Today Live: 100 grams of 24K gold was valued at Rs 14,29,100, down Rs 3,800 from Rs 14,32,900.

  • Mar 25, 2026 7:31 AM IST

    Gold, Silver Price Today Live: The price of 10 grams of 24K gold came in at Rs 1,42,910, compared with Rs 1,43,290 a day earlier, marking a fall of Rs 380.

  • Mar 25, 2026 7:21 AM IST

    Gold, Silver Price Today Live: For 8 grams, the rate stood at Rs 1,14,328, lower by Rs 304 from Rs 1,14,632.

  • Mar 25, 2026 7:17 AM IST

    Gold, Silver Price Today Live: As per the latest trading session, 24K gold in India was priced at Rs 14,291 per gram, down Rs 38 from Rs 14,329 in the previous session.

About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

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