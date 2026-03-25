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Gold, Silver Price Today Live: Will Gold prices recover on March 25? Check rates in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai

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Gold, Silver Price Today Live: Will Gold prices recover on March 25? Check rates in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai

On Tuesday, it rose by ₹1,200 to settle at Rs 1,44,800 per 10 grams. It is important to note that the bullion prices turned mixed in late trade on March 24, with domestic markets seeing mild weakness despite firm global cues.

The price of gold and silver has risen drastically in the last few months. Representational image/PTI

New Delhi: In a major development, the gold prices on Tuesday evening rose in the bullion market of the national capital, putting an end to the four-day decline. The price of the yellow metal increased by Rs 1,200, reaching Rs 1.44 lakh per 10 grams. Meanwhile, silver prices remained steady, surprising the market. After witnessing significant volatility in recent sessions, the white metal closed unchanged at Rs 2.30 lakh per kilogram, according to the All India Bullion Association. As per the association, gold of 99.9 percent purity had closed at Rs 1,43,600 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes) on Monday. On Tuesday, it rose by ₹1,200 to settle at Rs 1,44,800 per 10 grams. It is important to note that the bullion prices turned mixed in late trade on March 24, with domestic markets seeing mild weakness despite firm global cues. MCX gold edged down 0.06 percent (Rs 79) to Rs 1,39,181 per 10 grams from the previous close of Rs 1,39,260, while silver fell 0.93 percent (Rs 2,094) to Rs 2,23,073 per kg compared to Rs 2,25,167. Meanwhile, in international markets, Comex gold rose 0.28 percent to USD 4,419.70 per ounce and Comex silver gained 0.94% to $70.005, indicating divergence in trends.

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