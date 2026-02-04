By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Gold Rate Today, February 4 LIVE: Gold price surges by 3.3 percent, silver zooms 9.23 percent after 3-day crash, check rates in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai
Gold Rate Today: Silver has delivered an exceptional rally of over 200 percent in 12 months, sharply outperforming gold’s ~80% rise, making it one of the strongest-performing assets globally
New Delhi: In the recent days, the Gold prices had been seeing a continuous decline, but now they have bounced back strongly. As per the reports, the gold prices have recorded a strong surge after a sharp fall for three consecutive days. According to the All India Sarafa Association, gold of 99.9 percent purity (24 carat) rose by Rs 5,000, or about 3.3 percent, to Rs 1,57,700 per 10 grams. It is important to note that on January 29, gold had touched its record high level of Rs 1,83,000 per 10 grams, after which it declined by about Rs 30,300, or nearly 17 percent.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), 24-carat gold slipped 0.16 percent to Rs 1,49,000 per 10 grams. On Monday, gold on MCX had closed at Rs 1,41,900 per 10 grams. Earlier, on Thursday, it had reached a high of Rs 1,80,779 per 10 grams. According to Goodreturns, the price of gold today stood at Rs 1,54,090 per 10 grams, while on Thursday it had reached Rs 1,79,010 per 10 grams.
ALSO READ: Gold rate rises 4 percent, silver surges 8 percent after falling four straight sessions, Check rates in Delhi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai
Meanwhile, as per the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA), gold had reached Rs 1,51,529 per 10 grams by Wednesday morning. Now, based on the latest IBJA data, new rates for 24, 23, 22, 18, and 14-carat gold have been released.
According to IBJA, today’s gold prices are as follows:
|Purity of Gold According to Carat
|Morning Rate
|Afternoon
|Evening
|24 carat
|
Rs 151529 per 10 gram
|23 Carat
|
Rs 150922 Per 10 Gram
|22 Carat
|
Rs 138801 Per 10 Gram
|18 Carat
|
Rs 113647 per 10 Gram
|14 Carat
|
Rs 88645 Per 10 Gram
Prices of 24-carat, 22-carat, and 18-carat gold are as follows:
|City
|24 Carat (10 Gram)
|22 Carat (10 Gram)
|
18 Carat (10 Gram)
|Delhi
|₹154090
|₹141260
|₹115610
|Kolkata
|₹153940
|₹141110
|₹115460
|Mumbai
|₹153940
|₹141110
|₹115460
|Chennai
|₹155680
|₹142710
|₹122110
|Patna
|₹153990
|₹141160
|₹115510
|Lucknow
|₹154090
|₹141260
|₹115610
|Meerut
|₹154090
|₹141260
|₹115610
|Kanpur
|₹154090
|₹141260
|₹115610
|Ayodhya
|₹154090
|₹141260
|₹115610
|Ghaziabad
|₹154090
|₹141260
|₹115610
|Noida
|₹154090
|₹141260
|₹115610
|Gurugram
|₹154090
|₹141260
|₹115610
|Chandigarh
|₹154090
|₹141260
|₹115610
|Jaipur
|₹154090
|₹141260
|₹115610
|Ahmedabad
|₹153990
|₹141160
|₹115510
|Pune
|₹153940
|₹141110
|₹115460
|Ludhiana
|₹154090
|₹141260
|₹115610
|Guwahati
|₹153940
|₹141110
|₹115460
|Indore
|₹153990
|₹141160
|₹115510
|Surat
|₹153990
|₹141160
|₹115510
|Nagpur
|₹153940
|₹141110
|₹115460
|Nashik
|₹153970
|₹141140
|₹115490
|Bengaluru
|₹153940
|₹141110
|₹115460
|Vadodara
|₹153990
|₹141160
|₹115510
|Bhubaneswar
|₹153940
|₹141110
|₹115460
|Cuttack
|₹153940
|₹141110
|₹115460
|Kerala
|₹153940
|₹141110
|₹115460
|Raipur
|₹153940
|₹141110
|₹115460
|Hyderabad
|₹153940
|₹141110
|₹115460
Silver has delivered an exceptional rally of over 200 percent in 12 months, sharply outperforming gold’s ~80% rise, making it one of the strongest-performing assets globally. Outperformance has compressed the gold–silver ratio from pandemic highs ~127 to ~50 at start of 2026, signalling that a large part of silver’s catch-up trade has already played out
