Gold Rate Today, February 4 LIVE: Gold price surges by 3.3 percent, silver zooms 9.23 percent after 3-day crash, check rates in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai

Gold Rate Today: Silver has delivered an exceptional rally of over 200 percent in 12 months, sharply outperforming gold’s ~80% rise, making it one of the strongest-performing assets globally

Gold Prices on February 4
New Delhi: In the recent days, the Gold prices had been seeing a continuous decline, but now they have bounced back strongly. As per the reports, the gold prices have recorded a strong surge after a sharp fall for three consecutive days. According to the All India Sarafa Association, gold of 99.9 percent purity (24 carat) rose by Rs 5,000, or about 3.3 percent, to Rs 1,57,700 per 10 grams. It is important to note that on January 29, gold had touched its record high level of Rs 1,83,000 per 10 grams, after which it declined by about Rs 30,300, or nearly 17 percent.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), 24-carat gold slipped 0.16 percent to Rs 1,49,000 per 10 grams. On Monday, gold on MCX had closed at Rs 1,41,900 per 10 grams. Earlier, on Thursday, it had reached a high of Rs 1,80,779 per 10 grams. According to Goodreturns, the price of gold today stood at Rs 1,54,090 per 10 grams, while on Thursday it had reached Rs 1,79,010 per 10 grams.

Meanwhile, as per the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA), gold had reached Rs 1,51,529 per 10 grams by Wednesday morning. Now, based on the latest IBJA data, new rates for 24, 23, 22, 18, and 14-carat gold have been released.

According to IBJA, today’s gold prices are as follows:

Purity of Gold According to Carat Morning Rate  Afternoon  Evening
24 carat
Rs 151529 per 10 gram
 23 Carat
Rs 150922 Per 10 Gram
 22 Carat
Rs 138801 Per 10 Gram
 18 Carat
Rs 113647 per 10 Gram
 14 Carat
Rs 88645 Per 10 Gram

Prices of 24-carat, 22-carat, and 18-carat gold are as follows:

City 24 Carat (10 Gram) 22 Carat (10 Gram)
18 Carat (10 Gram)
Delhi ₹154090 ₹141260 ₹115610
Kolkata ₹153940 ₹141110 ₹115460
Mumbai ₹153940 ₹141110 ₹115460
Chennai ₹155680 ₹142710 ₹122110
Patna ₹153990 ₹141160 ₹115510
Lucknow ₹154090 ₹141260 ₹115610
Meerut ₹154090 ₹141260 ₹115610
Kanpur ₹154090 ₹141260 ₹115610
Ayodhya ₹154090 ₹141260 ₹115610
Ghaziabad ₹154090 ₹141260 ₹115610
Noida ₹154090 ₹141260 ₹115610
Gurugram ₹154090 ₹141260 ₹115610
Chandigarh ₹154090 ₹141260 ₹115610
Jaipur ₹154090 ₹141260 ₹115610
Ahmedabad ₹153990 ₹141160 ₹115510
Pune ₹153940 ₹141110 ₹115460
Ludhiana ₹154090 ₹141260 ₹115610
Guwahati ₹153940 ₹141110 ₹115460
Indore ₹153990 ₹141160 ₹115510
Surat ₹153990 ₹141160 ₹115510
Nagpur ₹153940 ₹141110 ₹115460
Nashik ₹153970 ₹141140 ₹115490
Bengaluru ₹153940 ₹141110 ₹115460
Vadodara ₹153990 ₹141160 ₹115510
Bhubaneswar ₹153940 ₹141110 ₹115460
Cuttack ₹153940 ₹141110 ₹115460
Kerala ₹153940 ₹141110 ₹115460
Raipur ₹153940 ₹141110 ₹115460
Hyderabad ₹153940 ₹141110 ₹115460

Silver has delivered an exceptional rally of over 200 percent in 12 months, sharply outperforming gold’s ~80% rise, making it one of the strongest-performing assets globally. Outperformance has compressed the gold–silver ratio from pandemic highs ~127 to ~50 at start of 2026, signalling that a large part of silver’s catch-up trade has already played out

