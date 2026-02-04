Home

Gold Rate Today, February 4 LIVE: Gold price surges by 3.3 percent, silver zooms 9.23 percent after 3-day crash, check rates in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai

Gold Rate Today: Silver has delivered an exceptional rally of over 200 percent in 12 months, sharply outperforming gold’s ~80% rise, making it one of the strongest-performing assets globally

Gold Prices on February 4

New Delhi: In the recent days, the Gold prices had been seeing a continuous decline, but now they have bounced back strongly. As per the reports, the gold prices have recorded a strong surge after a sharp fall for three consecutive days. According to the All India Sarafa Association, gold of 99.9 percent purity (24 carat) rose by Rs 5,000, or about 3.3 percent, to Rs 1,57,700 per 10 grams. It is important to note that on January 29, gold had touched its record high level of Rs 1,83,000 per 10 grams, after which it declined by about Rs 30,300, or nearly 17 percent.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), 24-carat gold slipped 0.16 percent to Rs 1,49,000 per 10 grams. On Monday, gold on MCX had closed at Rs 1,41,900 per 10 grams. Earlier, on Thursday, it had reached a high of Rs 1,80,779 per 10 grams. According to Goodreturns, the price of gold today stood at Rs 1,54,090 per 10 grams, while on Thursday it had reached Rs 1,79,010 per 10 grams.

Meanwhile, as per the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA), gold had reached Rs 1,51,529 per 10 grams by Wednesday morning. Now, based on the latest IBJA data, new rates for 24, 23, 22, 18, and 14-carat gold have been released.

According to IBJA, today’s gold prices are as follows:

Purity of Gold According to Carat Morning Rate Afternoon Evening 24 carat Rs 151529 per 10 gram 23 Carat Rs 150922 Per 10 Gram 22 Carat Rs 138801 Per 10 Gram 18 Carat Rs 113647 per 10 Gram 14 Carat Rs 88645 Per 10 Gram

Prices of 24-carat, 22-carat, and 18-carat gold are as follows:

City 24 Carat (10 Gram) 22 Carat (10 Gram) 18 Carat (10 Gram) Delhi ₹154090 ₹141260 ₹115610 Kolkata ₹153940 ₹141110 ₹115460 Mumbai ₹153940 ₹141110 ₹115460 Chennai ₹155680 ₹142710 ₹122110 Patna ₹153990 ₹141160 ₹115510 Lucknow ₹154090 ₹141260 ₹115610 Meerut ₹154090 ₹141260 ₹115610 Kanpur ₹154090 ₹141260 ₹115610 Ayodhya ₹154090 ₹141260 ₹115610 Ghaziabad ₹154090 ₹141260 ₹115610 Noida ₹154090 ₹141260 ₹115610 Gurugram ₹154090 ₹141260 ₹115610 Chandigarh ₹154090 ₹141260 ₹115610 Jaipur ₹154090 ₹141260 ₹115610 Ahmedabad ₹153990 ₹141160 ₹115510 Pune ₹153940 ₹141110 ₹115460 Ludhiana ₹154090 ₹141260 ₹115610 Guwahati ₹153940 ₹141110 ₹115460 Indore ₹153990 ₹141160 ₹115510 Surat ₹153990 ₹141160 ₹115510 Nagpur ₹153940 ₹141110 ₹115460 Nashik ₹153970 ₹141140 ₹115490 Bengaluru ₹153940 ₹141110 ₹115460 Vadodara ₹153990 ₹141160 ₹115510 Bhubaneswar ₹153940 ₹141110 ₹115460 Cuttack ₹153940 ₹141110 ₹115460 Kerala ₹153940 ₹141110 ₹115460 Raipur ₹153940 ₹141110 ₹115460 Hyderabad ₹153940 ₹141110 ₹115460

Silver has delivered an exceptional rally of over 200 percent in 12 months, sharply outperforming gold’s ~80% rise, making it one of the strongest-performing assets globally. Outperformance has compressed the gold–silver ratio from pandemic highs ~127 to ~50 at start of 2026, signalling that a large part of silver’s catch-up trade has already played out

