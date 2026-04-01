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Gold, Silver Price Today Live: Gold price witnesses massive rise amid West Asia crisis, Check rates in Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Lucknow, Noida, Surat

According to data from the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA), the price of 24-carat gold was Rs 146,733 per 10 grams at the time of market closing on Monday.

Published date india.com Updated: April 1, 2026 8:28 AM IST
email india.com By Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com
Gold, Silver Price Today Live: Gold price witnesses massive rise amid West Asia crisis, Check rates in Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Lucknow, Noida, Surat
Gold, Silver Price Today Live

New Delhi: Gold and silver prices on Wednesday extended their rally for a third straight session after US President Donald Trump said he expects the war with Iran to conclude within two to three weeks. Today, the COMEX gold rate was trading 1.25 percent up to $4,737 per ounce, after gaining 3.5 percent in the previous session. Meanwhile, the COMEX silver rate today was up 0.42 percent to USD 75.23 per ounce during the Asian trading hours. Gold prices in India have risen slightly due to global demand and inflationary pressures. The cost of 24K gold is priced at Rs 14,827per 1 gram, while 22K gold (which contains 91.67% pure gold, commonly used in jewellery) is priced at Rs 13,591 per 1 gram. On Tuesday, the precious metals recorded gains of over 1 percent in global markets, building on a recovery after a steep decline of nearly 15% so far in March, though analysts continue to urge caution. Gold prices moved higher on Tuesday, supported by expectations that tensions in the Middle East could ease. Despite this uptick, the metal remains on track to post its steepest monthly decline in over 17 years, as rising energy costs have weakened prospects for a US interest rate reduction this year. On Monday, gold prices rebounded as investors stepped in to buy at lower levels, while a fall in US Treasury yields lifted sentiment across the precious metals segment. According to data from the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA), the price of 24-carat gold was Rs 146,733 per 10 grams at the time of market closing on Monday. Due to the market being closed on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, the IBJA rates remained applicable for Tuesday. Meanwhile, according to data from GoodReturns, the price of 24-carat gold stands at ₹1,47,430 per 10 grams.

Gold, Silver Price Today Live:

Live Updates

  • Apr 1, 2026 8:28 AM IST

    Gold, Silver Price Today Live: Silver price today in key hubs shows a ₹5,000 jump per kilogram compared with 31 March 2026, signalling renewed buying interest at the start of the financial year.

  • Apr 1, 2026 8:16 AM IST

    Gold, Silver Price Today Live: Domestic bullion prices climb across purity segments and major cities. Average 24K gold in India rises by ₹1,250 per 10 grams, while 22K and 18K gold also move higher.

  • Apr 1, 2026 7:59 AM IST

    Gold, Silver Price Today Live: Donald Trump has said that Washington had largely achieved its objectives and suggested that responsibility for resolving tensions around the Strait of Hormuz should now fall to other countries.

  • Apr 1, 2026 7:50 AM IST

    Gold, Silver Price Today Live: The COMEX gold rate on Wednesday was trading 1.25 percent up to USD 4,737 per ounce, after gaining 3.5 percent in the previous session. Meanwhile, the COMEX silver rate today was up 0.42 percent to USD 75.23 per ounce during the Asian trading hours.

  • Apr 1, 2026 7:35 AM IST

    Gold, Silver Price Today Live: It is important to note that due to markets being closed on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, Tuesday’s rates remained the same as those of IBJA. Meanwhile, according to GoodReturns data, the price of 24-carat gold is ₹1,47,430 per 10 grams.

  • Apr 1, 2026 7:27 AM IST

    Gold, Silver Price Today Live: According to data from the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA), the price of 24-carat gold was Rs 1,46,733 per 10 grams at the time the market closed on Monday.

  • Apr 1, 2026 7:26 AM IST

    Gold, Silver Price Today Live: As per the All India Sarafa Association, the price of 24-carat gold in Delhi has risen to Rs 1,51,500 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, silver has climbed to Rs 2,37,000 per kilogram.

About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

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