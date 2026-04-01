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Gold, Silver Price Today Live: Gold price witnesses massive rise amid West Asia crisis, Check rates in Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Lucknow, Noida, Surat

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Gold, Silver Price Today Live: Gold price witnesses massive rise amid West Asia crisis, Check rates in Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Lucknow, Noida, Surat

According to data from the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA), the price of 24-carat gold was Rs 146,733 per 10 grams at the time of market closing on Monday.

Gold, Silver Price Today Live

New Delhi: Gold and silver prices on Wednesday extended their rally for a third straight session after US President Donald Trump said he expects the war with Iran to conclude within two to three weeks. Today, the COMEX gold rate was trading 1.25 percent up to $4,737 per ounce, after gaining 3.5 percent in the previous session. Meanwhile, the COMEX silver rate today was up 0.42 percent to USD 75.23 per ounce during the Asian trading hours. Gold prices in India have risen slightly due to global demand and inflationary pressures. The cost of 24K gold is priced at Rs 14,827per 1 gram, while 22K gold (which contains 91.67% pure gold, commonly used in jewellery) is priced at Rs 13,591 per 1 gram. On Tuesday, the precious metals recorded gains of over 1 percent in global markets, building on a recovery after a steep decline of nearly 15% so far in March, though analysts continue to urge caution. Gold prices moved higher on Tuesday, supported by expectations that tensions in the Middle East could ease. Despite this uptick, the metal remains on track to post its steepest monthly decline in over 17 years, as rising energy costs have weakened prospects for a US interest rate reduction this year. On Monday, gold prices rebounded as investors stepped in to buy at lower levels, while a fall in US Treasury yields lifted sentiment across the precious metals segment. According to data from the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA), the price of 24-carat gold was Rs 146,733 per 10 grams at the time of market closing on Monday. Due to the market being closed on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, the IBJA rates remained applicable for Tuesday. Meanwhile, according to data from GoodReturns, the price of 24-carat gold stands at ₹1,47,430 per 10 grams.

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