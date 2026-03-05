Home

Business

Gold makes history as prices rise for the seventh straight month, surges 61 percent; China, Poland and Turkey emerge as top buyers

Gold makes history as prices rise for the seventh straight month, surges 61 percent; China, Poland and Turkey emerge as top buyers

Experts are of the opinion that the rise has been driven by political instability, wars, and economic uncertainty in different parts of the world.

Gold Rate today live updates

New Delhi: The prices of gold and silver have witnessed a major spike in the last few days. To recall, gold prices rose for the seventh consecutive month in February, something that has happened for the first time in history. During this period, gold prices spiked by a total of about 61 percent, which means they rose by an average of around 9 percent per month. Earlier, gold had recorded six consecutive months of gains in the early 2000s and during the 1970s.

It is important to note that the gold prices have surged by nearly 20 percent so far this year. Experts are of the opinion that the rise has been driven by political instability, wars, and economic uncertainty in different parts of the world. It is often seen that the demand for gold tends to grow whenever global uncertainty increases.

This is because investors usually turn to gold as a safe-haven investment during times of crisis. Additionally, many countries’ central banks have been aggressively purchasing gold in recent months, which has also contributed to the sharp rise in its prices.

Who Bought Gold?

Between 2020 and 2025, the gold prices surged 265 percent. In this five-year period, several countries’ central banks significantly increased their gold reserves. Major buyers included China, Poland, Turkey, and India.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

China was the largest buyer, officially purchasing 357.1 tonnes of gold in the last five years.

Poland ranked second, buying 314.6 tonnes during the same period.

Turkey (251.8 tonnes) and India (245.3 tonnes).

Key Highlights of the Gold Rally

Gold prices have spiked for the seventh consecutive month in February.

Gold prices have increased for seven straight months for the first time in history

Earlier, there were two occasions when gold prices rose for six consecutive months.

Over the last seven months, gold prices have climbed by 61%.

Several other countries also added to their reserves during this period:

Brazil: 105.1 tonnes

Azerbaijan: 83.6 tonnes

Japan: 80.8 tonnes

Thailand: 80.6 tonnes

Hungary: 78.5 tonnes

Singapore: 77.3 tonnes

Countries That Sold Gold

Countries that reduced their gold reserves over the past five years:

Philippines: Sold 65.2 tonnes (largest seller)

Kazakhstan: Sold 52.4 tonnes

Sri Lanka: Sold 19.1 tonnes amid economic crisis

Germany: Gold reserves fell by 16.3 tonnes

Mongolia: Sold 15.9 tonnes

Tajikistan: Sold 11.9 tonnes

Euro Area: Sold 10.8 tonnes

Colombia: Sold 9.2 tonnes

Finland: Sold 5.4 tonnes

These shifts in buying and selling by central banks have played a significant role in influencing global gold prices.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.