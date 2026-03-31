  • Home
  • Business
  • Gold, Silver Price Today Live: Gold Rates in India Sees Massive Surge, Check Rates in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Lucknow
live

Gold, Silver Price Today Live: Gold Rates in India Sees Massive Surge, Check Rates in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Lucknow

For 8 grams, the rate climbed to Rs 1,08,720, while 10 grams were priced at Rs 1,35,900, marking an increase of Rs 150. At the higher end, 100 grams of 22K gold were valued at Rs 13,59,000, up by Rs 1,500.

Published date india.com Updated: March 31, 2026 8:54 AM IST
email india.com By Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com
Gold, Silver Price Today Live: Gold Rates in India Sees Massive Surge, Check Rates in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Lucknow
निवेशक और आम खरीदार दोनों ही हैरान

New Delhi: Gold prices in India ended March 2026 on a strong note, extending their recent rally. On Mahavir Jayanti 2026, the price of 24 Karat (24K) gold inched up to Rs 14,826 per gram, rising by Rs 17, while 22 Karat (22K) gold advanced to Rs 13,590 per gram, up Rs 15 in the latest session. It is important to note that over the last three trading sessions, the gold has rallied sharply by Rs 37,100 per 100 grams for 24K and Rs 34,000 per 100 grams for 22K. Owning to the tensions in the Middle East, the prices remained volatile. The ongoing Middle East conflict has now entered its fifth week with no clear resolution in sight. Hostilities escalated further after Iran-backed Houthi militants in Yemen reportedly joined the conflict. As per the latest report, in the domestic market, 24K gold prices saw modest gains across all quantities. The rate for 1 gram stood at Rs 14,826, rising by Rs 17 from Rs 14,809. For 8 grams, prices increased to Rs 1,18,608, while 10 grams were priced at Rs 1,48,260, up by Rs 170. At the bulk level, 100 grams of 24K gold were valued at Rs 14,82,600, registering a gain of Rs 1,700. In the 22K segment, gold prices remained on an upward trajectory. The price of 1 gram stood at Rs 13,590, gaining Rs 15 from the previous session. For 8 grams, the rate climbed to Rs 1,08,720, while 10 grams were priced at Rs 1,35,900, marking an increase of Rs 150. At the higher end, 100 grams of 22K gold were valued at Rs 13,59,000, up by Rs 1,500.

Gold, Silver Price Today Live:

Live Updates

  • Mar 31, 2026 8:48 AM IST

    Gold, Silver Price Today Live: Data from the All India Sarafa Association showed that silver climbed Rs 7,000, or 3.04%, to Rs 2,37,000 per kg, inclusive of all taxes, compared with its previous closing level of Rs 2,30,000 per kg on Friday.

  • Mar 31, 2026 8:24 AM IST

    Gold, Silver Price Today Live: At the bulk level (in the 18 Karat (18K) category), 100 grams of 18K gold were valued at Rs 11,11,900, reflecting a gain of Rs 1,200.

  • Mar 31, 2026 8:23 AM IST

    Gold, Silver Price Today Live: In the 18 Karat (18K) category, the trend remained positive though gains were relatively moderate. The rate for 1 gram stood at Rs 11,119, rising by Rs 12. For 8 grams, prices moved up to Rs 88,952, while 10 grams were priced at Rs 1,11,190.

  • Mar 31, 2026 8:04 AM IST

    Gold, Silver Price Today Live: For 8 grams, the rate climbed to Rs 1,08,720, while 10 grams were priced at Rs 1,35,900, marking an increase of Rs 150.

  • Mar 31, 2026 8:04 AM IST

    Gold, Silver Price Today Live: In the 22K segment, gold prices remained on an upward trajectory. The price of 1 gram stood at Rs 13,590, gaining Rs 15 from the previous session.

  • Mar 31, 2026 8:03 AM IST

    Gold, Silver Price Today Live: At the bulk level, 100 grams of 24K gold were valued at Rs 14,82,600, registering a gain of Rs 1,700.

  • Mar 31, 2026 7:51 AM IST

    Gold, Silver Price Today Live: The rate for 1 gram stood at Rs 14,826, rising by Rs 17 from Rs 14,809. For 8 grams, prices increased to Rs 1,18,608, while 10 grams were priced at Rs 1,48,260, up by Rs 170.

  • Mar 31, 2026 7:42 AM IST

    Gold, Silver Price Today Live: Over just the past three trading sessions, gold has rallied sharply by Rs 37,100 per 100 grams for 24K and Rs 34,000 per 100 grams for 22K.

  • Mar 31, 2026 7:41 AM IST

    Gold, Silver Price Today Live: On Mahavir Jayanti 2026, the price of 24 Karat (24K) gold inched up to Rs 14,826 per gram, rising by Rs 17, while 22 Karat (22K) gold advanced to Rs 13,590 per gram, up Rs 15 in the latest session.

About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.