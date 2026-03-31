Home

Business

Gold, Silver Price Today Live: Gold Rates in India Sees Massive Surge, Check Rates in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Lucknow

live

Gold, Silver Price Today Live: Gold Rates in India Sees Massive Surge, Check Rates in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Lucknow

For 8 grams, the rate climbed to Rs 1,08,720, while 10 grams were priced at Rs 1,35,900, marking an increase of Rs 150. At the higher end, 100 grams of 22K gold were valued at Rs 13,59,000, up by Rs 1,500.

निवेशक और आम खरीदार दोनों ही हैरान

New Delhi: Gold prices in India ended March 2026 on a strong note, extending their recent rally. On Mahavir Jayanti 2026, the price of 24 Karat (24K) gold inched up to Rs 14,826 per gram, rising by Rs 17, while 22 Karat (22K) gold advanced to Rs 13,590 per gram, up Rs 15 in the latest session. It is important to note that over the last three trading sessions, the gold has rallied sharply by Rs 37,100 per 100 grams for 24K and Rs 34,000 per 100 grams for 22K. Owning to the tensions in the Middle East, the prices remained volatile. The ongoing Middle East conflict has now entered its fifth week with no clear resolution in sight. Hostilities escalated further after Iran-backed Houthi militants in Yemen reportedly joined the conflict. As per the latest report, in the domestic market, 24K gold prices saw modest gains across all quantities. The rate for 1 gram stood at Rs 14,826, rising by Rs 17 from Rs 14,809. For 8 grams, prices increased to Rs 1,18,608, while 10 grams were priced at Rs 1,48,260, up by Rs 170. At the bulk level, 100 grams of 24K gold were valued at Rs 14,82,600, registering a gain of Rs 1,700. In the 22K segment, gold prices remained on an upward trajectory. The price of 1 gram stood at Rs 13,590, gaining Rs 15 from the previous session. For 8 grams, the rate climbed to Rs 1,08,720, while 10 grams were priced at Rs 1,35,900, marking an increase of Rs 150. At the higher end, 100 grams of 22K gold were valued at Rs 13,59,000, up by Rs 1,500.

Gold, Silver Price Today Live:

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.