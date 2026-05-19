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Gold Rate Today, May 19: Check Gold, Silver rates in Kolkata, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Surat, and other cities here

Gold Rate Today, May 19: Check Gold, Silver rates in Kolkata, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Surat, and other cities here

Silver prices also gained momentum in the domestic market, climbing Rs 1,000 to Rs 2.76 lakh per kilogram as traders reacted to the government's move to curb imports of the white metal.

Image for representational purposes only

New Delhi: Owing to the US-Iran conflict, the gold and silver prices are expected to remain volatile in both the domestic and international markets. It is important to note that India has put curbs on silver and gold imports. Markets are expected to react to the government’s fresh restrictions on silver imports, fluctuations in crude oil prices and continuing uncertainty linked to the US-Iran conflict.

Investors are also likely to monitor a series of global economic indicators, including Chinese macroeconomic data, US housing statistics, PMI readings, weekly unemployment claims and the minutes of the FOMC meeting.

Also Read: Global gold reserves: Central banks hold only 17 per cent, remaining part lies with…

Gold Price Today:

Davanagere:

24K gold (99.9% purity): ₹15,622 per gram

22K gold (91.6% purity): ₹14,320 per gram

18K gold (75% purity): ₹11,717 per gram

Cuttack:

24K gold (99.9% purity): ₹15,622 per gram

22K gold (91.6% purity): ₹14,384 per gram

18K gold (75% purity): ₹11,769 per gram

Ayodhya:

24K gold (99.9% purity): ₹15,637 per gram

22K gold (91.6% purity): ₹14,335 per gram

18K gold (75% purity): ₹11,732 per gram

Tiruchirappalli (Trichy):

24K gold (99.9% purity): ₹16,091 per gram

22K gold (91.6% purity): ₹14,750 per gram

18K gold (75% purity): ₹12,310 per gram

Rajkot:

24K gold (99.9% purity): ₹15,627 per gram

22K gold (91.6% purity): ₹14,325 per gram

18K gold (75% purity): ₹11,722 per gram

Salem:

24K gold (99.9% purity): ₹16,091 per gram

22K gold (91.6% purity): ₹14,750 per gram

18K gold (75% purity): ₹12,310 per gram

Mysore:

24K gold (99.9% purity): ₹15,622 per gram

22K gold (91.6% purity): ₹14,320 per gram

18K gold (75% purity): ₹11,717 per gram

Nashik:

24K gold (99.9% purity): ₹15,625 per gram

22K gold (91.6% purity): ₹14,323 per gram

18K gold (75% purity): ₹11,720 per gram

Visakhapatnam:

24K gold (99.9% purity): ₹15,622 per gram

22K gold (91.6% purity): ₹14,320 per gram

18K gold (75% purity): ₹11,717 per gram

Mangalore:

24K gold (99.9% purity): ₹15,622 per gram

22K gold (91.6% purity): ₹14,320 per gram

18K gold (75% purity): ₹11,717 per gram

Jaipur:

24K gold: ₹15,637 per gram

22K gold: ₹14,335 per gram

18K gold: ₹11,732 per gram

Lucknow:

24K gold: ₹15,637 per gram

22K gold: ₹14,335 per gram

18K gold: ₹11,732 per gram

Silver prices also gained momentum in the domestic market, climbing Rs 1,000 to Rs 2.76 lakh per kilogram as traders reacted to the government’s move to curb imports of the white metal.

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