Home

Business

Gold Price Today, February 7 Live: Gold prices rise again, silver continues to trade lower at..., Check prices in Delhi, Kolkata, Patna, Lucknow, Mumbai, Surat

live

Gold Price Today, February 7 Live: Gold prices rise again, silver continues to trade lower at…, Check prices in Delhi, Kolkata, Patna, Lucknow, Mumbai, Surat

Gold Price Today: As to the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA), by the time markets closed on Friday evening, silver prices had declined to Rs 2,44,929 per kg.

Check 24 to 18 Carat Gold Rates in Delhi, Lucknow, Patna, Mumbai

New Delhi: Silver witnessed a major decline on February 7. As per All India Sarafa Association, silver prices in Delhi fell sharply by Rs 13,000 to Rs 2,55,000 per kilogram (inclusive of all taxes). Silver futures slipped to Rs 2,49,499 per kg on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). It is important to note that the silver had touched a record high of Rs 4,20,048 per kg on January 29. In the international market, spot silver rose to USD 74 per ounce. According to the GoodReturns report, silver dropped by Rs 25,000 to Rs 2,75,000 per kg. Earlier, on January 29, silver had reached an all-time high of ₹4,10,100 per kg. As to the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA), by the time markets closed on Friday evening, silver prices had declined to Rs 2,44,929 per kg. Since markets will remain closed on Saturday and Sunday, these prices will remain applicable for both days.

Gold and Silver Prices Today

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.