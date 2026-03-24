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Gold, Silver Rate Today Live: Gold crashes Rs 9,050 suddenly, Check rates in Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Surat

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Gold, Silver Rate Today Live: Gold crashes Rs 9,050 suddenly, Check rates in Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Surat

In the domestic retail market, as per the latest trading, the price of 1 gram of 24K gold in India stood at Rs 13,565, down Rs 1,032 from Rs 14,597.

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New Delhi: In a major development, gold and silver prices on Monday saw a sharp decline in the bullion market of the national capital. This massive fall is driven by weak domestic demand and subdued global trends. According to the All India Sarafa Association, gold plunged by Rs 9,050 to Rs 1.43 lakh per 10 grams, while silver crashed by Rs 10,500 to Rs 2.30 lakh per kg. As per the association, gold of 99.9 percent purity fell by Rs 9,050—around 6 percent—to Rs 1,43,600 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes). It had closed at Rs 1,52,650 per 10 grams on Friday. Silver also recorded a steep drop of Rs 10,500, or 4.36%, settling at Rs 2,30,000 per kg (inclusive of all taxes). In the previous trading session, silver had closed at Rs 2,40,500 per kg.

Gold Rate in India: Check Latest 22K, 24K & 18K Gold Prices Per Gram

In the domestic retail market, as per the latest trading, the price of 1 gram of 24K gold in India stood at Rs 13,565, down Rs 1,032 from Rs 14,597.

8 grams was priced at Rs 1,08,520, compared with Rs 1,16,776 yesterday, showing a decline of Rs 8,256.

The widely tracked 10-gram rate of 24K gold fell to Rs 1,35,650 from Rs 1,45,970, a sharp drop of Rs 10,320 in just one day.

For bulk buyers, 100 grams of 24K gold came in at Rs 13,56,500, down heavily by Rs 1,03,200 from Rs 14,59,700.

The price of 1 gram of 22K gold was Rs 12,435, down Rs 945 from Rs 13,380 at the time of writing.

For 8 grams, the rate stood at Rs 99,480, compared with Rs 1,07,040 in the previous session, marking a fall of Rs 7,560.

The standard 10-gram 22K gold rate dropped to Rs 1,24,350 from Rs 1,33,800, reflecting a one-day decline of Rs 9,450.

100 grams was priced at Rs 12,43,500, sharply lower by Rs 94,500 from Rs 13,38,000.

Gold, Silver Rate Today Live:

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