Gold, Silver ETFs fall up to 3.6%: Why precious metals are slipping as US Fed rate fears mount

Gold, Silver ETFs Fall Up To 3.6%: Gold and silver ETFs witnessed a sharp fall on Monday due to a global sell-off in precious metals, as rising crude oil prices fueled inflation concerns and raised expectations of further US Fed rate hikes. Silver ETFs witnessed a fall of 3.6 per cent, while the yellow metal ETFs plunged over 2 per cent on Monday. The weakness in the precious metals came alongside a broader risk-off mood in the country’s equities. During early morning trading, the Sensex crashed 975 points, or 1.3 per cent, to 72,920, while the Nifty fell by 310 points to 22,830 at 12:10 pm.
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