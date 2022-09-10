New Delhi: The prices of gold and silver have been hiked on Saturday. To buy one gram of 22 carat gold, you would have to shell out Rs 4,675 today as against Rs 4,665 yesterday. For 24 carat gold, today’s price stands at Rs 5,100 as against Rs 5,089 yesterday. The silver rate also slightly increased from Rs 54.20 per gram yesterday to Rs 55 per gram.Also Read - Gold, Silver Prices Go Up On Friday After Yesterday's Fall. Check Today's Rates In Top Cities

HERE ARE THE GOLD RATES PER 10 GRAMS IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY

Major Indian Cities22-Carat Gold Rates Today24-Carat Gold Rates Today
Chennai₹47,680₹52,010
Mumbai₹46,750₹51,000
Delhi₹46,900₹51,150
Kolkata₹46,750₹51,000
Bangalore₹46,800₹51,050
Hyderabad₹46,750₹51,000
Nashik₹46,780₹51,030
Pune₹46,780₹51,030
Vadodara₹46,780₹51,030
Ahmedabad₹46,800₹51,050
Lucknow₹46,900₹51,150
Chandigarh₹47,900₹51,150
Surat₹46,800₹51,050
Visakhapatnam₹46,750₹51,000
Bhubaneswar₹47,750₹51,000
Mysore₹46,800₹51,050

The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India. The above data has been compiled from the platform Goodreturns.

HERE ARE THE SILVER RATES* IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY

Major Indian Cities10 gram100 gram
Chennai₹603₹6,030
Mumbai₹550₹5,500
Delhi₹550₹5,500
Kolkata₹550₹5,500
Bangalore₹603₹6,030
Hyderabad₹603₹6,030
Nashik₹550₹5,500
Pune₹550₹5,500
Vadodara₹550₹5,500
Ahmedabad₹550₹5,500
Lucknow₹550₹5,500
Chandigarh₹550₹5,500
Surat₹550₹5,500
Visakhapatnam₹603₹6,030
Bhubaneswar₹603₹6,030
Mysore₹603₹6,030

*Rates according to Goodreturns.