New Delhi: The prices of gold and silver have been hiked on Saturday. To buy one gram of 22 carat gold, you would have to shell out Rs 4,675 today as against Rs 4,665 yesterday. For 24 carat gold, today's price stands at Rs 5,100 as against Rs 5,089 yesterday. The silver rate also slightly increased from Rs 54.20 per gram yesterday to Rs 55 per gram.

HERE ARE THE GOLD RATES PER 10 GRAMS IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY

Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today Chennai ₹47,680 ₹52,010 Mumbai ₹46,750 ₹51,000 Delhi ₹46,900 ₹51,150 Kolkata ₹46,750 ₹51,000 Bangalore ₹46,800 ₹51,050 Hyderabad ₹46,750 ₹51,000 Nashik ₹46,780 ₹51,030 Pune ₹46,780 ₹51,030 Vadodara ₹46,780 ₹51,030 Ahmedabad ₹46,800 ₹51,050 Lucknow ₹46,900 ₹51,150 Chandigarh ₹47,900 ₹51,150 Surat ₹46,800 ₹51,050 Visakhapatnam ₹46,750 ₹51,000 Bhubaneswar ₹47,750 ₹51,000 Mysore ₹46,800 ₹51,050

The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India. The above data has been compiled from the platform Goodreturns.

HERE ARE THE SILVER RATES* IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY

Major Indian Cities 10 gram 100 gram Chennai ₹603 ₹6,030 Mumbai ₹550 ₹5,500 Delhi ₹550 ₹5,500 Kolkata ₹550 ₹5,500 Bangalore ₹603 ₹6,030 Hyderabad ₹603 ₹6,030 Nashik ₹550 ₹5,500 Pune ₹550 ₹5,500 Vadodara ₹550 ₹5,500 Ahmedabad ₹550 ₹5,500 Lucknow ₹550 ₹5,500 Chandigarh ₹550 ₹5,500 Surat ₹550 ₹5,500 Visakhapatnam ₹603 ₹6,030 Bhubaneswar ₹603 ₹6,030 Mysore ₹603 ₹6,030

*Rates according to Goodreturns.