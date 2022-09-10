New Delhi: The prices of gold and silver have been hiked on Saturday. To buy one gram of 22 carat gold, you would have to shell out Rs 4,675 today as against Rs 4,665 yesterday. For 24 carat gold, today’s price stands at Rs 5,100 as against Rs 5,089 yesterday. The silver rate also slightly increased from Rs 54.20 per gram yesterday to Rs 55 per gram.Also Read - Gold, Silver Prices Go Up On Friday After Yesterday's Fall. Check Today's Rates In Top Cities
HERE ARE THE GOLD RATES PER 10 GRAMS IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY
|Major Indian Cities
|22-Carat Gold Rates Today
|24-Carat Gold Rates Today
|Chennai
|₹47,680
|₹52,010
|Mumbai
|₹46,750
|₹51,000
|Delhi
|₹46,900
|₹51,150
|Kolkata
|₹46,750
|₹51,000
|Bangalore
|₹46,800
|₹51,050
|Hyderabad
|₹46,750
|₹51,000
|Nashik
|₹46,780
|₹51,030
|Pune
|₹46,780
|₹51,030
|Vadodara
|₹46,780
|₹51,030
|Ahmedabad
|₹46,800
|₹51,050
|Lucknow
|₹46,900
|₹51,150
|Chandigarh
|₹47,900
|₹51,150
|Surat
|₹46,800
|₹51,050
|Visakhapatnam
|₹46,750
|₹51,000
|Bhubaneswar
|₹47,750
|₹51,000
|Mysore
|₹46,800
|₹51,050
The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India. The above data has been compiled from the platform Goodreturns.
HERE ARE THE SILVER RATES* IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY
|Major Indian Cities
|10 gram
|100 gram
|Chennai
|₹603
|₹6,030
|Mumbai
|₹550
|₹5,500
|Delhi
|₹550
|₹5,500
|Kolkata
|₹550
|₹5,500
|Bangalore
|₹603
|₹6,030
|Hyderabad
|₹603
|₹6,030
|Nashik
|₹550
|₹5,500
|Pune
|₹550
|₹5,500
|Vadodara
|₹550
|₹5,500
|Ahmedabad
|₹550
|₹5,500
|Lucknow
|₹550
|₹5,500
|Chandigarh
|₹550
|₹5,500
|Surat
|₹550
|₹5,500
|Visakhapatnam
|₹603
|₹6,030
|Bhubaneswar
|₹603
|₹6,030
|Mysore
|₹603
|₹6,030
*Rates according to Goodreturns.