New Delhi: The prices of both gold and silver have been increased on Tuesday. One gram of 22 carat gold would cost you today Rs 4,675 as compared to Rs 4,665 yesterday and one gram of 24 carat gold would cost you today Rs 5,100 as compared to Rs 5,089 yesterday. The same amount of silver would cost you today Rs 53.22 as compared to Rs 52.50 yesterday.

HERE ARE THE GOLD RATES PER 10 GRAMS IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY

Major Indian Cities22-Carat Gold Rates Today24-Carat Gold Rates Today
Chennai₹47,360₹51,660
Mumbai₹46,750₹51,000
Delhi₹46,900₹51,160
Kolkata₹46,750₹51,000
Bangalore₹46,800₹51,050
Hyderabad₹46,750₹51,000
Nashik₹46,780₹51,030
Pune₹46,780₹51,030
Vadodara₹46,780₹51,030
Ahmedabad₹46,800₹51,050
Lucknow₹46,900₹51,160
Chandigarh₹46,900₹51,160
Surat₹46,800₹51,050
Visakhapatnam₹46,750₹51,000
Bhubaneswar₹46,750₹51,000
Mysore₹46,800₹51,050

The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India. The above data has been compiled from the platform Goodreturns.

HERE ARE THE SILVER RATES* IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY

Major Indian Cities10 gram100 gram
Chennai₹585₹5,850
Mumbai₹532.20₹5,322
Delhi₹532.20₹5,322
Kolkata₹532.20₹5,322
Bangalore₹585₹5,850
Hyderabad₹585₹5,850
Nashik₹532.20₹5,322
Pune₹532.20₹5,322
Vadodara₹532.20₹5,322
Ahmedabad₹532.20₹5,322
Lucknow₹532.20₹5,322
Chandigarh₹532.20₹5,322
Surat₹532.20₹5,322
Visakhapatnam₹585₹5,850
Bhubaneswar₹585₹5,850
Mysore₹585₹5,850

*Rates according to Goodreturns.