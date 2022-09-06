New Delhi: The prices of both gold and silver have been increased on Tuesday. One gram of 22 carat gold would cost you today Rs 4,675 as compared to Rs 4,665 yesterday and one gram of 24 carat gold would cost you today Rs 5,100 as compared to Rs 5,089 yesterday. The same amount of silver would cost you today Rs 53.22 as compared to Rs 52.50 yesterday.Also Read - Gold Rate Today, 5th Sept 2022: Yellow Metal Remain Stable. Check Latest Price in Your City
HERE ARE THE GOLD RATES PER 10 GRAMS IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY
|Major Indian Cities
|22-Carat Gold Rates Today
|24-Carat Gold Rates Today
|Chennai
|₹47,360
|₹51,660
|Mumbai
|₹46,750
|₹51,000
|Delhi
|₹46,900
|₹51,160
|Kolkata
|₹46,750
|₹51,000
|Bangalore
|₹46,800
|₹51,050
|Hyderabad
|₹46,750
|₹51,000
|Nashik
|₹46,780
|₹51,030
|Pune
|₹46,780
|₹51,030
|Vadodara
|₹46,780
|₹51,030
|Ahmedabad
|₹46,800
|₹51,050
|Lucknow
|₹46,900
|₹51,160
|Chandigarh
|₹46,900
|₹51,160
|Surat
|₹46,800
|₹51,050
|Visakhapatnam
|₹46,750
|₹51,000
|Bhubaneswar
|₹46,750
|₹51,000
|Mysore
|₹46,800
|₹51,050
The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India. The above data has been compiled from the platform Goodreturns.
HERE ARE THE SILVER RATES* IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY
|Major Indian Cities
|10 gram
|100 gram
|Chennai
|₹585
|₹5,850
|Mumbai
|₹532.20
|₹5,322
|Delhi
|₹532.20
|₹5,322
|Kolkata
|₹532.20
|₹5,322
|Bangalore
|₹585
|₹5,850
|Hyderabad
|₹585
|₹5,850
|Nashik
|₹532.20
|₹5,322
|Pune
|₹532.20
|₹5,322
|Vadodara
|₹532.20
|₹5,322
|Ahmedabad
|₹532.20
|₹5,322
|Lucknow
|₹532.20
|₹5,322
|Chandigarh
|₹532.20
|₹5,322
|Surat
|₹532.20
|₹5,322
|Visakhapatnam
|₹585
|₹5,850
|Bhubaneswar
|₹585
|₹5,850
|Mysore
|₹585
|₹5,850
*Rates according to Goodreturns.