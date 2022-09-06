New Delhi: The prices of both gold and silver have been increased on Tuesday. One gram of 22 carat gold would cost you today Rs 4,675 as compared to Rs 4,665 yesterday and one gram of 24 carat gold would cost you today Rs 5,100 as compared to Rs 5,089 yesterday. The same amount of silver would cost you today Rs 53.22 as compared to Rs 52.50 yesterday.Also Read - Gold Rate Today, 5th Sept 2022: Yellow Metal Remain Stable. Check Latest Price in Your City

HERE ARE THE GOLD RATES PER 10 GRAMS IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY

Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today Chennai ₹47,360 ₹51,660 Mumbai ₹46,750 ₹51,000 Delhi ₹46,900 ₹51,160 Kolkata ₹46,750 ₹51,000 Bangalore ₹46,800 ₹51,050 Hyderabad ₹46,750 ₹51,000 Nashik ₹46,780 ₹51,030 Pune ₹46,780 ₹51,030 Vadodara ₹46,780 ₹51,030 Ahmedabad ₹46,800 ₹51,050 Lucknow ₹46,900 ₹51,160 Chandigarh ₹46,900 ₹51,160 Surat ₹46,800 ₹51,050 Visakhapatnam ₹46,750 ₹51,000 Bhubaneswar ₹46,750 ₹51,000 Mysore ₹46,800 ₹51,050

The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India. The above data has been compiled from the platform Goodreturns.

HERE ARE THE SILVER RATES* IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY

Major Indian Cities 10 gram 100 gram Chennai ₹585 ₹5,850 Mumbai ₹532.20 ₹5,322 Delhi ₹532.20 ₹5,322 Kolkata ₹532.20 ₹5,322 Bangalore ₹585 ₹5,850 Hyderabad ₹585 ₹5,850 Nashik ₹532.20 ₹5,322 Pune ₹532.20 ₹5,322 Vadodara ₹532.20 ₹5,322 Ahmedabad ₹532.20 ₹5,322 Lucknow ₹532.20 ₹5,322 Chandigarh ₹532.20 ₹5,322 Surat ₹532.20 ₹5,322 Visakhapatnam ₹585 ₹5,850 Bhubaneswar ₹585 ₹5,850 Mysore ₹585 ₹5,850

*Rates according to Goodreturns.