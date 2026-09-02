Gold, Silver Rate Today Live, 03 September 2026: Check prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Jaipur

Silver 999 fine has also lost around 2.3 percent during the past week; however, over a year, the white metal is up around 89 percent.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/business/gold-silver-metal-price-live-03-september-2026-bullion-market-sarafa-market-mumbai-delhi-kolkata-chennai-hyderabad-chennai-jaipur-8514990/ Copy

Gold, Silver Rate Today Live, 03 September 2026

New Delhi: On Wednesday, gold prices in India stood at Rs 1,52,160 per 10 grams while silver was priced at Rs 2,34,780 per kg, according to Bullion.co.in. It is important to note that the Gold has fallen around 4.5 percent over the past week, but remains 43.3 percent higher than a year ago. In Mumbai, 22K gold was at Rs 1,39,223; Delhi at Rs 1,38,985; Chennai at Rs 1,39,627; Kolkata at Rs 1,39,040; Bengaluru at Rs 1,39,333; and Hyderabad at Rs 1,39,443 per 10gm.

City-Wise Gold Rates

Mumbai: Rs 1,51,880 per 10gm

Delhi: Rs 1,51,620 per 10gm

Chennai: Rs 1,52,320 per 10gm

Kolkata: Rs 1,51,680 per 10gm

Bengaluru: Rs 1,52,000 per 10gm

Hyderabad: Rs 1,52,120 per 10gm

Silver Price Today

On Wednesday, Silver 999 fine price stood at Rs 2,34,780 per kg, while Silver 925 sterling was at Rs 2,17,172 per kg. Silver 999 fine has also lost around 2.3 percent during the past week; however, over a year, the white metal is up around 89 percent.

City-Wise Silver Rates

Here are Silver 999 Fine prices in major metro cities based on the latest data: