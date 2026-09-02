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  • Gold, Silver Rate Today Live, 03 September 2026: Check prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Jaipur

Gold, Silver Rate Today Live, 03 September 2026: Check prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Jaipur

Silver 999 fine has also lost around 2.3 percent during the past week; however, over a year, the white metal is up around 89 percent.

Written by: Victor Dasgupta Edited by: Victor Dasgupta
Published: September 2, 2026, 10:57 AM IST
Gold, Silver Rate Today Live, 03 September 2026: Check prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Jaipur
Gold, Silver Rate Today Live, 03 September 2026

New Delhi: On Wednesday, gold prices in India stood at Rs 1,52,160 per 10 grams while silver was priced at Rs 2,34,780 per kg, according to Bullion.co.in. It is important to note that the Gold has fallen around 4.5 percent over the past week, but remains 43.3 percent higher than a year ago. In Mumbai, 22K gold was at Rs 1,39,223; Delhi at Rs 1,38,985; Chennai at Rs 1,39,627; Kolkata at Rs 1,39,040; Bengaluru at Rs 1,39,333; and Hyderabad at Rs 1,39,443 per 10gm.

City-Wise Gold Rates

  • Mumbai: Rs 1,51,880 per 10gm
  • Delhi: Rs 1,51,620 per 10gm
  • Chennai: Rs 1,52,320 per 10gm
  • Kolkata: Rs 1,51,680 per 10gm
  • Bengaluru: Rs 1,52,000 per 10gm
  • Hyderabad: Rs 1,52,120 per 10gm

Silver Price Today

On Wednesday, Silver 999 fine price stood at Rs 2,34,780 per kg, while Silver 925 sterling was at Rs 2,17,172 per kg. Silver 999 fine has also lost around 2.3 percent during the past week; however, over a year, the white metal is up around 89 percent.

Read more: Gold, Silver Rates Live Today, 27.08.2026: Check Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Surat, Jaipur, Patna here

City-Wise Silver Rates

Here are Silver 999 Fine prices in major metro cities based on the latest data:

  • Mumbai: Rs 2,34,350 per kg
  • Delhi: Rs 2,33,950 per kg
  • Chennai: Rs 2,35,030 per kg
  • Kolkata: Rs 2,34,040 per kg
  • Bengaluru: Rs 2,34,540 per kg
  • Hyderabad: Rs 2,34,720 per kg

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About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

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