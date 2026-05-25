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Gold, Silver Price Today, May 25: Check Rates in Kolkata, Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bangalore, Jaipur, Noida, Surat
In the international market, spot gold was up 1.5 percent at USD4,575.30 an ounce at 8:11 am in Singapore. Silver was 4 percent higher at USD 78.53, reported Bloomberg.
New Delhi: Despite the US-Iran ceasefire progression, the Gold and silver prices remained largely unchanged on Monday. The gold rate in India on Monday is Rs 1,59,350 per 10 gms while the silver rate in India was Rs 2,72,290 per 1 kg, as per the Bullions website. In the international market, spot gold was up 1.5 percent at USD4,575.30 an ounce at 8:11 am in Singapore. Silver was 4 percent higher at USD 78.53, reported Bloomberg.
Talking to news agency PTI, analysts have said that the gold prices are likely to remain range-bound in the coming week as traders await more clarity on the evolving US-Iran negotiations, while silver is expected to retain a positive bias amid persistent geopolitical uncertainty and elevated energy rates.
Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today May 17: Gold prices hiked or steady? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata
Here are some of the key details:
- In Mumbai, 24-carat gold is retailing at approximately Rs 1,59,060 per 10 grams.
- In Kolkata, the gold rate is reported at Rs 1,58,850.
- According to Bullion’s website, both cities are ahead of the national capital, Delhi, where the 24-carat rate currently stands at Rs 158,790.
- In Southern states, Chennai leads the metros with a peak rate of Rs 1,59,520
- Hyderabad and Bengaluru follow closely at Rs 1,59,310 and Rs 1,59,190 respectively, keeping the price gap between the southern hubs and the northern capital distinct.
Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today May 20: Gold prices hiked or rebounded? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata
Gold Rates City-Wise
The following rates are as per 10 grams of gold. (24 Karat)
- Mumbai: Rs 1,59,060
- Delhi: Rs 1,58,790
- Bengaluru: Rs 1,59,190
- Chennai: Rs 1,59,520
- Hyderabad: Rs 1,59,310
- Kolkata: Rs 1,58,850
Silver Rates City-Wise
The following rates are as per 1 kg
- Mumbai: Rs 2,71,800
- Delhi: Rs 2,71,330
- Bengaluru: Rs 2,72,010
- Chennai: Rs 2,72,590
- Hyderabad: Rs 2,72,230
- Kolkata: Rs 2,71,440
Silver Price Today
The silver rate in Mumbai is Rs 2,71,800 per kg. In the national capital, Delhi, silver priced at Rs 2,71,330 per kg, according to Bullions website
Chennai and Hyderabad are seeing silver trade at approximately Rs 2,72,590 and Rs 2,72,230 per kg, respectively. Bengaluru follows closely, with rates hovering around Rs 2,72,010 per kg. Silver rates in Kolkata are currently trading at roughly Rs 2,71,440.
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