live

Gold, silver rates today: On Wednesday, the spot gold rate was trading 0.34 percent lower at USD 5224 per ounce. Spot silver prices, on the other hand, were also trading in red, down 0.32% to USD 89.35 per ounce, during the Asian trading hours.

Published date india.com Updated: March 11, 2026 8:52 AM IST
Gold and Silver Rates Today

Gold Price Live Updates: The rates of gold and silver opened in negative territory today, March 11. It is important to note that this development came after remarks from US officials regarding the Middle East conflict. The spot gold rate was down marginally but remained above the USD 5,200 level. The yellow metal was trading 0.34 percent lower at USD 5224 per ounce. Meanwhile, spot silver prices were also trading in red, down 0.32 percent to USD 89.35 per ounce, during the Asian trading hours. As per the Bloomberg report, the White House said the United States had not escorted an oil tanker through the Strait of Hormuz, contradicting a now-deleted social media post by Chris Wright. Meanwhile, oil prices rebounded after falling sharply on Tuesday. Gold prices advanced by Rs 1,853 to reach Rs 1.62 lakh per 10 grams in futures trading on Tuesday, supported by a softer US dollar and improving global market sentiment that boosted demand for the safe-haven asset. Data from the Multi Commodity Exchange showed that gold contracts for April delivery rose by Rs 1,853, or 1.16 per cent, to Rs 1,62,152 per 10 grams, with a trading volume of 7,355 lots.

City 24 Carat Gold Price (10g) 22 Carat Gold Price (10g)
18 Carat Gold Price (10g)
Delhi ₹1,62,540 ₹1,40,010 ₹1,21,950
Mumbai ₹1,62,390 ₹1,48,860 ₹1,21,180
Kolkata ₹1,62,370 ₹1,48,860 ₹1,21,180
Chennai ₹1,64,190 ₹1,50,510 ₹1,28,890
Bengaluru ₹1,62,390 ₹1,48,860 ₹1,21,180
Hyderabad ₹1,62,390 ₹1,48,860 ₹1,21,180
Lucknow ₹1,62,540 ₹1,40,010 ₹1,21,950
Patna ₹1,62,440 ₹1,48,910 ₹1,21,850
Jaipur ₹1,62,540 ₹1,40,010 ₹1,21,950
Ahmedabad ₹1,62,440 ₹1,48,910 ₹1,21,850

Live Updates

  • Mar 11, 2026 8:40 AM IST

    Gold, silver rates today: Talking about silver, the price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi has also increased for the second consecutive day. After falling for a day, silver has risen by ₹10,100 per kilogram over the past two days.

  • Mar 11, 2026 8:39 AM IST

    Gold, silver rates today: Over the past two days, the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold has gone up by ₹710, while 22-carat gold has become costlier by Rs 660.

  • Mar 11, 2026 8:24 AM IST

    Gold, silver rates today: In the national capital Delhi, the price of 24-carat gold has increased by Rs 10 per 10 grams today, while 22-carat gold has also risen by Rs 10 per 10 grams.

  • Mar 11, 2026 7:53 AM IST

    Gold, silver rates today: Spot gold rate today was trading 0.34% lower at $5224 per ounce. Meanwhile, spot silver prices were also trading in red, down 0.32% to $89.35 per ounce, during the Asian trading hours.

