Gold, Silver Price Today, March 11 LIVE: Gold becomes costlier for the second consecutive day, silver touches 300000 in THIS city, check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Noida

Gold, silver rates today: On Wednesday, the spot gold rate was trading 0.34 percent lower at USD 5224 per ounce. Spot silver prices, on the other hand, were also trading in red, down 0.32% to USD 89.35 per ounce, during the Asian trading hours.

Gold and Silver Rates Today

Gold Price Live Updates: The rates of gold and silver opened in negative territory today, March 11. It is important to note that this development came after remarks from US officials regarding the Middle East conflict. The spot gold rate was down marginally but remained above the USD 5,200 level. The yellow metal was trading 0.34 percent lower at USD 5224 per ounce. Meanwhile, spot silver prices were also trading in red, down 0.32 percent to USD 89.35 per ounce, during the Asian trading hours. As per the Bloomberg report, the White House said the United States had not escorted an oil tanker through the Strait of Hormuz, contradicting a now-deleted social media post by Chris Wright. Meanwhile, oil prices rebounded after falling sharply on Tuesday. Gold prices advanced by Rs 1,853 to reach Rs 1.62 lakh per 10 grams in futures trading on Tuesday, supported by a softer US dollar and improving global market sentiment that boosted demand for the safe-haven asset. Data from the Multi Commodity Exchange showed that gold contracts for April delivery rose by Rs 1,853, or 1.16 per cent, to Rs 1,62,152 per 10 grams, with a trading volume of 7,355 lots.

City 24 Carat Gold Price (10g) 22 Carat Gold Price (10g) 18 Carat Gold Price (10g) Delhi ₹1,62,540 ₹1,40,010 ₹1,21,950 Mumbai ₹1,62,390 ₹1,48,860 ₹1,21,180 Kolkata ₹1,62,370 ₹1,48,860 ₹1,21,180 Chennai ₹1,64,190 ₹1,50,510 ₹1,28,890 Bengaluru ₹1,62,390 ₹1,48,860 ₹1,21,180 Hyderabad ₹1,62,390 ₹1,48,860 ₹1,21,180 Lucknow ₹1,62,540 ₹1,40,010 ₹1,21,950 Patna ₹1,62,440 ₹1,48,910 ₹1,21,850 Jaipur ₹1,62,540 ₹1,40,010 ₹1,21,950 Ahmedabad ₹1,62,440 ₹1,48,910 ₹1,21,850

Gold, Silver Price Today, March 11 LIVE:

