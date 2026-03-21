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Gold falls 11%, silver down 20%: Is it right time to buy? What investors should do?

Gold falls 11%, silver down 20%: Is it right time to buy? What investors should do?

The price of gold and silver has been affected again due to the ongoing war between Iran and Israel in the Middle East. While the price of gold dipped to Rs 1.44 lakh, silver dipped to Rs 2.27 lakh on March 20. At a time like this, what should customers do?

The price of gold and silver has risen drastically in the last few months. Representational image/PTI

Global markets saw a dip in the prices of gold and silver amid the ongoing tensions between Iran and Israel. It is widely believed that the price of these expensive metals rises during global tensions, but in this case, it is absolutely the opposite.

In the current scenario, the price of precious metals is declining steadily. While silver recorded a one-month low, gold slipped to a deeper drop. Compared to earlier prices, the rates of silver and gold have decreased significantly. The move comes at a time when the US dollar strengthened, and oil prices moved higher, leading to increasing inflation pressure.

Customers who have already bought silver and gold are waiting with bated breath for prices to increase. Here is all you need to know about the situation.

What is the price of gold and silver currently?

The price of gold and silver has risen drastically in the last few months. On January 29, 2026, gold prices reached about Rs 1.92 lakh per 10 grams on the Multi-Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX), following which they came down to about Rs 1.39 lakh.

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Amid the ongoing war in the Middle East, the price of gold has dipped further, reaching Rs 1.62 lakh per 10 grams as recorded on February 27. The price dipped further on Friday (March 20), Rs 1.44 lakh showing a decline of Rs 129. Thus, in the last 21 days, gold prices have plunged about 11 per cent.

Meanwhile, silver has also been affected negatively in the last few days. Silver, which gave a return of 160 per cent in the last year, reached its all-time high on the MCX on January 29 at the price of Rs 2.30 lakh per kg. Following the Iran war, the price dropped to Rs 2.82 lakh per kg. The price of the precious metal fell further by Rs 3990 to close at Rs 2.27 lakh on Friday (March 20). Thus, it has declined by around 20 per cent in the last 21 days.

Why is the price of gold and silver falling?

Gold and silver dropped mainly because the US dollar gained strength, making metals more expensive for other currency holders. At the same time, higher oil prices raised inflation concerns, which reduced expectations of interest rate cuts. Since gold and silver do not offer interest returns, investors shifted toward yield-based assets, leading to a fall in prices across the metals market.

Gold and silver prices typically rise when interest rates fall. But when rates remain high, investors are drawn to interest-bearing assets.

What should people do now?

As per experts, it is crucial to trade gold and silver with caution and discipline at the time. It is advisable that if you want to buy gold and silver, invest more in gold rather than in silver. According to experts, it would be best to have a 70-75 per cent share of gold and a 30-35 per cent share of silver in your portfolio.

Experts further said that one should wait for market stability before making new purchases, while others said that if gold and silver were purchased at low prices, they could potentially generate profits. However, if the value has declined, one needs to wait for a while. When the price rises, people should book profits and exit. This will help in maintaining long-term investments.

Will precious metals continue to nosedive?

According to experts, price movement depends on inflation trends, central bank policy, and global conflict. If interest rates remain high and inflation rises further, metals may stay under pressure. Markets are likely to remain volatile as investors respond to policy signals and global developments. Furthermore, if the Federal Reserve signals another interest rate cut or the dollar weakens, prices could rise.

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