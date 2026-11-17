Gold-Silver Price Today: Gold and silver become expensive today, silver up by Rs 1200; Know cost of 22K gold

Both precious metals have also seen a surge in the international market. Previously, gold prices fell sharply due to a strong US dollar, higher bond yields, and fears of a Federal Reserve rate hike.

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Gold-Silver Price Today: Gold and silver become expensive today, silver up by Rs 1200; Know cost of 22K gold (Image for representational purpose)

Gold and silver prices have been falling for the past several days. However, today, November 17th, gold and silver are seeing a rise. Gold is trading at ₹135,034 per 10 grams on MCX, and silver has jumped ₹1,245 to ₹169,108 per kilogram. Gold and silver have also seen a rise in the international market. Gold is up 0.57 percent, now trading at $3,874 per ounce, and silver is trading at ₹47 per ounce, up 1.22 percent.

Gold prices fell on Monday, reaching their lowest level in more than a year. A strengthening US dollar and expectations of an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve next month put pressure on gold. The dollar is trading near its strongest level since April 2025. A stronger dollar makes it more expensive to purchase gold in other currencies. This impacts demand for gold in the international market and leads to a decline in prices.

Demand in India’s gold market remained strong last week. Festive shopping boosted prices in the domestic market, while demand remained weak in China, the world’s largest consumer of gold. The future trend of gold prices in India will also depend on domestic demand. According to experts, increased gold purchases during the wedding season may somewhat limit further declines in prices.

How gold price is influenced internationally

US Federal Reserve officials are adopting a dovish stance on interest rates. Kansas City Fed President Jeffrey Schmid said on Sunday that US inflation remains too high and further action is needed to reduce price pressures. Meanwhile, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly cited persistent inflation in service prices as a reason to support further interest rate hikes.

A stronger US dollar, higher US Treasury bond yields, and expectations of tighter monetary policy pressured gold prices. Spot gold prices fell to $3,830.74 per ounce. This is about 31.5% below the record high of $5,594.82 per ounce reached in January. According to Reuters, this decline puts gold on track for its worst annual performance since 2015.

The strength of the US dollar is also putting pressure on the prices of precious metals like gold and silver. The dollar has reached a new 19-month high against other currencies. Last week, higher-than-expected US inflation data and dovish statements from Federal Reserve officials provided support. Because gold and silver prices are pegged to the dollar, a stronger dollar makes these currencies more expensive for buyers in other countries. This could reduce demand.