New Delhi: The prices of both gold and silver have fallen on Tuesday with one gram of 22 carat gold costing Rs 4,715 as compared to Rs 4,730 yesterday and one gram of silver costing Rs 54 as compared to Rs 54.80 yesterday.
HERE ARE THE GOLD RATES PER 10 GRAMS IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY
|Major Indian Cities
|22-Carat Gold Rates Today
|24-Carat Gold Rates Today
|Chennai
|₹47,650
|₹52,000
|Mumbai
|₹47,150
|₹51,430
|Delhi
|₹47,300
|₹51,600
|Kolkata
|₹47,150
|₹51,430
|Bangalore
|₹47,200
|₹51,490
|Hyderabad
|₹47,150
|₹51,430
|Nashik
|₹47,180
|₹51,460
|Pune
|₹47,180
|₹51,460
|Vadodara
|₹47,180
|₹51,460
|Ahmedabad
|₹47,200
|₹51,490
|Lucknow
|₹47,300
|₹51,600
|Chandigarh
|₹47,300
|₹51,600
|Surat
|₹47,200
|₹51,490
|Visakhapatnam
|₹47,150
|₹51,430
|Bhubaneswar
|₹47,150
|₹51,430
|Mysore
|₹47,200
|₹51,490
The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India. The above data has been compiled from the platform Goodreturns.
HERE ARE THE SILVER RATES* IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY
|Major Indian Cities
|10 gram
|100 gram
|Chennai
|₹600
|₹6,000
|Mumbai
|₹540
|₹5,400
|Delhi
|₹540
|₹5,400
|Kolkata
|₹540
|₹5,400
|Bangalore
|₹600
|₹6,000
|Hyderabad
|₹600
|₹6,000
|Nashik
|₹540
|₹5,400
|Pune
|₹540
|₹5,400
|Vadodara
|₹540
|₹5,400
|Ahmedabad
|₹540
|₹5,400
|Lucknow
|₹540
|₹5,400
|Chandigarh
|₹540
|₹5,400
|Surat
|₹540
|₹5,400
|Visakhapatnam
|₹600
|₹6,000
|Bhubaneswar
|₹540
|₹5,400
|Mysore
|₹600
|₹6,000
*Rates according to Goodreturns.