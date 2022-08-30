New Delhi: The prices of both gold and silver have fallen on Tuesday with one gram of 22 carat gold costing Rs 4,715 as compared to Rs 4,730 yesterday and one gram of silver costing Rs 54 as compared to Rs 54.80 yesterday.Also Read - Gold Price Remains Unchanged On Monday: Check Price of the Yellow Metal in Your City Here

HERE ARE THE GOLD RATES PER 10 GRAMS IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY

Major Indian Cities22-Carat Gold Rates Today24-Carat Gold Rates Today
Chennai₹47,650₹52,000
Mumbai₹47,150₹51,430
Delhi₹47,300₹51,600
Kolkata₹47,150₹51,430
Bangalore₹47,200₹51,490
Hyderabad₹47,150₹51,430
Nashik₹47,180₹51,460
Pune₹47,180₹51,460
Vadodara₹47,180₹51,460
Ahmedabad₹47,200₹51,490
Lucknow₹47,300₹51,600
Chandigarh₹47,300₹51,600
Surat₹47,200₹51,490
Visakhapatnam₹47,150₹51,430
Bhubaneswar₹47,150₹51,430
Mysore₹47,200₹51,490

The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India. The above data has been compiled from the platform Goodreturns. Also Read - Gold Rates Increased For a Second Straight Day! Check Latest Prices In Top Cities

HERE ARE THE SILVER RATES* IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY

Major Indian Cities10 gram100 gram
Chennai₹600₹6,000
Mumbai₹540₹5,400
Delhi₹540₹5,400
Kolkata₹540₹5,400
Bangalore₹600₹6,000
Hyderabad₹600₹6,000
Nashik₹540₹5,400
Pune₹540₹5,400
Vadodara₹540₹5,400
Ahmedabad₹540₹5,400
Lucknow₹540₹5,400
Chandigarh₹540₹5,400
Surat₹540₹5,400
Visakhapatnam₹600₹6,000
Bhubaneswar₹540₹5,400
Mysore₹600₹6,000

*Rates according to Goodreturns. Also Read - Gold Rates Climb Up After 2 Days Of Fall! Checkout The Latest Prices In Your City