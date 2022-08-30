New Delhi: The prices of both gold and silver have fallen on Tuesday with one gram of 22 carat gold costing Rs 4,715 as compared to Rs 4,730 yesterday and one gram of silver costing Rs 54 as compared to Rs 54.80 yesterday.Also Read - Gold Price Remains Unchanged On Monday: Check Price of the Yellow Metal in Your City Here

HERE ARE THE GOLD RATES PER 10 GRAMS IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY

Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today Chennai ₹47,650 ₹52,000 Mumbai ₹47,150 ₹51,430 Delhi ₹47,300 ₹51,600 Kolkata ₹47,150 ₹51,430 Bangalore ₹47,200 ₹51,490 Hyderabad ₹47,150 ₹51,430 Nashik ₹47,180 ₹51,460 Pune ₹47,180 ₹51,460 Vadodara ₹47,180 ₹51,460 Ahmedabad ₹47,200 ₹51,490 Lucknow ₹47,300 ₹51,600 Chandigarh ₹47,300 ₹51,600 Surat ₹47,200 ₹51,490 Visakhapatnam ₹47,150 ₹51,430 Bhubaneswar ₹47,150 ₹51,430 Mysore ₹47,200 ₹51,490

The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India. The above data has been compiled from the platform Goodreturns.

HERE ARE THE SILVER RATES* IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY

Major Indian Cities 10 gram 100 gram Chennai ₹600 ₹6,000 Mumbai ₹540 ₹5,400 Delhi ₹540 ₹5,400 Kolkata ₹540 ₹5,400 Bangalore ₹600 ₹6,000 Hyderabad ₹600 ₹6,000 Nashik ₹540 ₹5,400 Pune ₹540 ₹5,400 Vadodara ₹540 ₹5,400 Ahmedabad ₹540 ₹5,400 Lucknow ₹540 ₹5,400 Chandigarh ₹540 ₹5,400 Surat ₹540 ₹5,400 Visakhapatnam ₹600 ₹6,000 Bhubaneswar ₹540 ₹5,400 Mysore ₹600 ₹6,000

*Rates according to Goodreturns.