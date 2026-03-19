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Gold, silver prices fall sharply amid West Asia war; check latest rates

Gold, silver prices fall sharply amid West Asia war; check latest rates

Gold and silver prices fall sharply amid the West Asia war. Scroll down to read the detailed story.

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The prices of gold and silver have dropped to their lowest prices in the last few weeks. This comes during the time when the tensions in West Asia are continuously escalating. The decrease is mainly because the investors are worried about the increase in the rise of inflation and interest rates, which are thereby affecting the demand for the precious metals.

Low gold prices

The prices of gold have witnessed a sharp decline on the MCX (Multi-Commodity Exchange). The April gold futures have dropped by Rs. 8810 for every 10 grams to Rs. 144,215 per 10 grams. This is the lowest level since early February, as reported by Mint. The retail market’s gold was priced at nearly Rs. 141,577 per 10 grams for the 24-carat gold, as reported by Mint. This implies that the prices in March have fallen by almost 11 per cent.

Low silver prices

The prices of silver have dropped significantly, and more than that of gold. The price decreased by Rs. 25,500 for every 1000 grams to Rs. 222,234 for every kg, which is the lowest level ever since December, as reported. The price of silver has decreased by almost 21 per cent this month, which makes it one of the biggest losses in the market at the moment.

Why are gold and silver prices decreasing?

The experts are saying that the prices are falling because of the increase in inflation along with interest rates. In addition, the oil prices are increasing because of the conflict between Iran and the United States, which has affected the transit route of the Strait of Hormuz. As and when inflation increases, the central banks do not typically reduce interest rates, which leads to putting pressure on the precious metal prices.

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Is gold not a safe option now?

Many usually consider that gold is a safe investment during the rise of global tensions. However, it is not visible at the moment. Patrick Armstrong from Plurimi Wealth LLP told Bloomberg, “It’s not a safe haven anymore,” and that it is a speculative asset.

Bullion is still up by almost 6 per cent this year. However, these prices are not rising anymore because the probability of interest rate cuts is quite low. Alongside, some investors have sold the precious yellow metal to cover the losses in other investments, as reported by Money Control.

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