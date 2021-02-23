Gold, Silver Prices Today: Following the trend in the international market, Gold and silver futures prices traded with gains on Tuesday. According to the Good Returns website, the price of yellow metal climbed to Rs 49,530 from Rs 49,440, while silver rose to Rs 69,200 per kg from Rs 68,587. In the previous trade, gold had closed at Rs 45,735 per 10 grams. Also Read - Gold Price Today: Gold Rates Fall to 8-month Low, Plunge ₹10,000 From Record August Highs. Check Rate In Your City

In New Delhi, the price of 22-carat gold remained unchanged and stayed at Rs 45,410 per 10 gm, while in Mumbai the rate is Rs 46,460. Notably, gold prices increase or decrease varying from city to city due to different excise duty, state taxes, and making charges in jewelry stores. Also Read - Gold Price Down by Rs 4000 This Year | 5 Reasons Why Gold is Falling in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore And Other Cities

Check rates in major cities here: Also Read - Gold Price Today, 18 February 2021: Gold Falls Further, Silver Dips Too | Check Price in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore And Other Cities City 22-Karat Gold Price Today Chennai ₹43,950 Mumbai ₹45,470 Delhi ₹45,410 Kolkata ₹45,570 Bangalore ₹43,260 Hyderabad ₹43,260 Kerala ₹43,260 Pune ₹45,470 Vadodara ₹45,770 Ahmedabad ₹45,770