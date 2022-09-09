New Delhi: The prices of both gold and silver have gone up once again on Friday after a fall that was witnessed yesterday. One gram of 22 carat gold would cost you today Rs 4,665 as compared to Rs 4,640 yesterday and one gram of 24 carat gold would cost you Rs 5,089 today as compared to Rs 5,062 yesterday. Meanwhile, one gram of silver today costs Rs 54.20 as against Rs 52.80 yesterday.Also Read - Gold, Silver Rates Fall After Days Of Hike. Check Today's Rates In Top Indian Cities
HERE ARE THE GOLD RATES PER 10 GRAMS IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY
|Major Indian Cities
|22-Carat Gold Rates Today
|24-Carat Gold Rates Today
|Chennai
|₹47,300
|₹51,600
|Mumbai
|₹46,650
|₹50,890
|Delhi
|₹46,800
|₹51,040
|Kolkata
|₹46,650
|₹50,890
|Bangalore
|₹46,700
|₹50,950
|Hyderabad
|₹46,650
|₹50,890
|Nashik
|₹46,680
|₹50,930
|Pune
|₹46,680
|₹50,930
|Vadodara
|₹46,680
|₹50,930
|Ahmedabad
|₹46,700
|₹50,950
|Lucknow
|₹46,800
|₹51,040
|Chandigarh
|₹46,800
|₹51,040
|Surat
|₹46,700
|₹50,950
|Visakhapatnam
|₹46,650
|₹50,890
|Bhubaneswar
|₹46,650
|₹50,890
|Mysore
|₹46,700
|₹50,950
The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India. The above data has been compiled from the platform Goodreturns.
HERE ARE THE SILVER RATES* IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY
|Major Indian Cities
|10 gram
|100 gram
|Chennai
|₹595
|₹5,950
|Mumbai
|₹542
|₹5,420
|Delhi
|₹542
|₹5,420
|Kolkata
|₹542
|₹5,420
|Bangalore
|₹595
|₹5,950
|Hyderabad
|₹595
|₹5,950
|Nashik
|₹542
|₹5,420
|Pune
|₹542
|₹5,420
|Vadodara
|₹542
|₹5,420
|Ahmedabad
|₹542
|₹5,420
|Lucknow
|₹542
|₹5,420
|Chandigarh
|₹542
|₹5,420
|Surat
|₹542
|₹5,420
|Visakhapatnam
|₹595
|₹5,950
|Bhubaneswar
|₹595
|₹5,950
|Mysore
|₹595
|₹5,950
*Rates according to Goodreturns.