New Delhi: The prices of both gold and silver have gone up once again on Friday after a fall that was witnessed yesterday. One gram of 22 carat gold would cost you today Rs 4,665 as compared to Rs 4,640 yesterday and one gram of 24 carat gold would cost you Rs 5,089 today as compared to Rs 5,062 yesterday. Meanwhile, one gram of silver today costs Rs 54.20 as against Rs 52.80 yesterday.

HERE ARE THE GOLD RATES PER 10 GRAMS IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY

Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today Chennai ₹47,300 ₹51,600 Mumbai ₹46,650 ₹50,890 Delhi ₹46,800 ₹51,040 Kolkata ₹46,650 ₹50,890 Bangalore ₹46,700 ₹50,950 Hyderabad ₹46,650 ₹50,890 Nashik ₹46,680 ₹50,930 Pune ₹46,680 ₹50,930 Vadodara ₹46,680 ₹50,930 Ahmedabad ₹46,700 ₹50,950 Lucknow ₹46,800 ₹51,040 Chandigarh ₹46,800 ₹51,040 Surat ₹46,700 ₹50,950 Visakhapatnam ₹46,650 ₹50,890 Bhubaneswar ₹46,650 ₹50,890 Mysore ₹46,700 ₹50,950

The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India. The above data has been compiled from the platform Goodreturns.

HERE ARE THE SILVER RATES* IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY

Major Indian Cities 10 gram 100 gram Chennai ₹595 ₹5,950 Mumbai ₹542 ₹5,420 Delhi ₹542 ₹5,420 Kolkata ₹542 ₹5,420 Bangalore ₹595 ₹5,950 Hyderabad ₹595 ₹5,950 Nashik ₹542 ₹5,420 Pune ₹542 ₹5,420 Vadodara ₹542 ₹5,420 Ahmedabad ₹542 ₹5,420 Lucknow ₹542 ₹5,420 Chandigarh ₹542 ₹5,420 Surat ₹542 ₹5,420 Visakhapatnam ₹595 ₹5,950 Bhubaneswar ₹595 ₹5,950 Mysore ₹595 ₹5,950

*Rates according to Goodreturns.