New Delhi: The prices of gold and silver remain unperturbed on Tuesday regardless of the crash in stock markets in India country. One gram of 22 carat gold costs Rs 4,600 in India today, and one gram of 24 carat gold costs Rs 5,020 today — both, same as that of yesterday. Meanwhile, one gram of silver today costs Rs 56.30, same as that of yesterday.

HERE ARE THE GOLD RATES PER 10 GRAMS IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY

Major Indian Cities22-Carat Gold Rates Today24-Carat Gold Rates Today
Chennai₹46,510₹50,740
Mumbai₹46,000₹52,000
Delhi₹46,150₹50,350
Kolkata₹46,000₹50,200
Bangalore₹46,050₹50,240
Hyderabad₹46,000₹50,200
Nashik₹46,030₹50,230
Pune₹46,030₹50,230
Vadodara₹46,030₹50,230
Ahmedabad₹46,050₹50,240
Lucknow₹46,150₹50,350
Chandigarh₹46,150₹50,350
Surat₹46,050₹50,240
Visakhapatnam₹46,000₹50,200
Bhubaneswar₹46,000₹50,200
Mysore₹46,050₹50,240

The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India. The above data has been compiled from the platform Goodreturns.

HERE ARE THE SILVER RATES* IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY

Major Indian Cities10 gram100 gram
Chennai₹607₹6,070
Mumbai₹563₹5,630
Delhi₹563₹5,630
Kolkata₹563₹5,630
Bangalore₹607₹6,070
Hyderabad₹607₹6,070
Nashik₹563₹5,630
Pune₹563₹5,630
Vadodara₹563₹5,630
Ahmedabad₹563₹5,630
Lucknow₹563₹5,630
Chandigarh₹563₹5,630
Surat₹563₹5,630
Visakhapatnam₹607₹6,070
Bhubaneswar₹607₹6,070
Mysore₹607₹6,070

*Rates according to Goodreturns.