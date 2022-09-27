New Delhi: The prices of gold and silver remain unperturbed on Tuesday regardless of the crash in stock markets in India country. One gram of 22 carat gold costs Rs 4,600 in India today, and one gram of 24 carat gold costs Rs 5,020 today — both, same as that of yesterday. Meanwhile, one gram of silver today costs Rs 56.30, same as that of yesterday.Also Read - Gold Rates Jump, Silver Rates Stay The Same. Check Today's Prices In Top Indian Cities

HERE ARE THE GOLD RATES PER 10 GRAMS IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY

Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today Chennai ₹46,510 ₹50,740 Mumbai ₹46,000 ₹52,000 Delhi ₹46,150 ₹50,350 Kolkata ₹46,000 ₹50,200 Bangalore ₹46,050 ₹50,240 Hyderabad ₹46,000 ₹50,200 Nashik ₹46,030 ₹50,230 Pune ₹46,030 ₹50,230 Vadodara ₹46,030 ₹50,230 Ahmedabad ₹46,050 ₹50,240 Lucknow ₹46,150 ₹50,350 Chandigarh ₹46,150 ₹50,350 Surat ₹46,050 ₹50,240 Visakhapatnam ₹46,000 ₹50,200 Bhubaneswar ₹46,000 ₹50,200 Mysore ₹46,050 ₹50,240

The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India. The above data has been compiled from the platform Goodreturns.

HERE ARE THE SILVER RATES* IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY

Major Indian Cities 10 gram 100 gram Chennai ₹607 ₹6,070 Mumbai ₹563 ₹5,630 Delhi ₹563 ₹5,630 Kolkata ₹563 ₹5,630 Bangalore ₹607 ₹6,070 Hyderabad ₹607 ₹6,070 Nashik ₹563 ₹5,630 Pune ₹563 ₹5,630 Vadodara ₹563 ₹5,630 Ahmedabad ₹563 ₹5,630 Lucknow ₹563 ₹5,630 Chandigarh ₹563 ₹5,630 Surat ₹563 ₹5,630 Visakhapatnam ₹607 ₹6,070 Bhubaneswar ₹607 ₹6,070 Mysore ₹607 ₹6,070

*Rates according to Goodreturns.