New Delhi: The prices of gold and silver remain unperturbed on Tuesday regardless of the crash in stock markets in India country. One gram of 22 carat gold costs Rs 4,600 in India today, and one gram of 24 carat gold costs Rs 5,020 today — both, same as that of yesterday. Meanwhile, one gram of silver today costs Rs 56.30, same as that of yesterday.
HERE ARE THE GOLD RATES PER 10 GRAMS IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY
|Major Indian Cities
|22-Carat Gold Rates Today
|24-Carat Gold Rates Today
|Chennai
|₹46,510
|₹50,740
|Mumbai
|₹46,000
|₹52,000
|Delhi
|₹46,150
|₹50,350
|Kolkata
|₹46,000
|₹50,200
|Bangalore
|₹46,050
|₹50,240
|Hyderabad
|₹46,000
|₹50,200
|Nashik
|₹46,030
|₹50,230
|Pune
|₹46,030
|₹50,230
|Vadodara
|₹46,030
|₹50,230
|Ahmedabad
|₹46,050
|₹50,240
|Lucknow
|₹46,150
|₹50,350
|Chandigarh
|₹46,150
|₹50,350
|Surat
|₹46,050
|₹50,240
|Visakhapatnam
|₹46,000
|₹50,200
|Bhubaneswar
|₹46,000
|₹50,200
|Mysore
|₹46,050
|₹50,240
The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India. The above data has been compiled from the platform Goodreturns.
HERE ARE THE SILVER RATES* IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY
|Major Indian Cities
|10 gram
|100 gram
|Chennai
|₹607
|₹6,070
|Mumbai
|₹563
|₹5,630
|Delhi
|₹563
|₹5,630
|Kolkata
|₹563
|₹5,630
|Bangalore
|₹607
|₹6,070
|Hyderabad
|₹607
|₹6,070
|Nashik
|₹563
|₹5,630
|Pune
|₹563
|₹5,630
|Vadodara
|₹563
|₹5,630
|Ahmedabad
|₹563
|₹5,630
|Lucknow
|₹563
|₹5,630
|Chandigarh
|₹563
|₹5,630
|Surat
|₹563
|₹5,630
|Visakhapatnam
|₹607
|₹6,070
|Bhubaneswar
|₹607
|₹6,070
|Mysore
|₹607
|₹6,070
*Rates according to Goodreturns.