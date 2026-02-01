Home

Today Gold, Silver Rate February 01: Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold has been regarded as one of the safest investments for many years because it has a proven track record of preserving wealth during periods of inflation and market volatility. As a valuable metal, gold has served for centuries not only as a symbol of wealth but also as a reliable store of value, making it a popular choice for investors seeking a measure of protection during uncertain times. We provide you with up-to-date gold prices in India. Please note that these prices are current and updated daily, and are provided here for informational purposes only.

What are today’s gold rates for 18, 22, and 24 carat in major cities?

Gold pricing in India is determined by both global and local factors. The international price of gold, the increase of the U.S. Dollar, and local consumption for jewelry, especially around holidays, all determine the intrinsic value of gold. Consequently, the buyer in India must contend with listings that vary based on broader economic factors and seasonal market factors.

The price of gold in India today is Rs 16,058 per gram for 24 karat gold, Rs 14,720 per gram for 22 karat gold, and Rs 12, 044 per gram for 18 karat gold. The price of gold has shown volatility in the last few days. The value of 18, 22, and 24 carat gold has shown a minimal change from yesterday’s price for 1 gram of Gold. The price per gram yesterday(24 carat gold rate per gram) was Rs 16,058, which shows zero change to Rs 16,058 today.

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Gram Today (₹) Yesterday (₹) Change (₹) 1 16,058 16,058 0 8 1,28,464 1,28,464 0 10 1,60,580 1,60,580 0 100 16,05,800 16,05,800 0

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today (1 gram)

City 24K Today (₹) 22K Today (₹) 18K Today (₹) Chennai 16,255 14,900 12,800 Mumbai 16,058 14,720 12,044 Delhi 16,073 14,735 12,059 Kolkata 16,058 14,720 12,044 Bangalore 16,058 14,720 12,044 Hyderabad 16,058 14,720 12,044 Kerala 16,058 14,720 12,044 Pune 16,058 14,720 12,044 Vadodara 16,063 14,725 12,049 Ahmedabad 16,063 14,725 12,049 Jaipur 16,073 14,735 12,059 Lucknow 16,073 14,735 12,059 Coimbatore 16,255 14,900 12,800 Madurai 16,255 14,900 12,800 Vijayawada 16,058 14,720 12,044 Patna 16,063 14,725 12,049 Nagpur 16,058 14,720 12,044 Chandigarh 16,073 14,735 12,059 Surat 16,063 14,725 12,049 Bhubaneswar 16,058 14,720 12,044

What are the silver rates alongside gold for February 01?

Currently, the price of silver in India is Rs 350 per gram and Rs 3,50,000 per kilogram. Although it is often less expensive than gold, silver is still a common choice for investors and jewelry buyers, especially in countries that buy more silver ornaments than gold. The price of silver also depends on the global market, as the demand for silver for industrial use and manufacturing also plays a large part in price fluctuations.

Indian Major Cities Silver Rates Today

City 10 Gram (₹) 100 Gram (₹) 1 Kg (₹) Chennai 3,200 32,000 3,20,000 Mumbai 3,500 35,000 3,50,000 Delhi 3,500 35,000 3,50,000 Kolkata 3,500 35,000 3,50,000 Bangalore 3,500 35,000 3,50,000 Hyderabad 3,200 32,000 3,20,000 Kerala 3,200 32,000 3,20,000 Pune 3,500 35,000 3,50,000 Vadodara 3,500 35,000 3,50,000 Ahmedabad 3,500 35,000 3,50,000

