Home

Business

Today Gold, Silver Rate February 16: Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Today Gold, Silver Rate February 16: Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Today Gold, Silver Rate February 16: Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold has been regarded as one of the safest investments for many years because it has a proven track record of preserving wealth during periods of inflation and market volatility. As a valuable metal, gold has served for centuries not only as a symbol of wealth but also as a reliable store of value, making it a popular choice for investors seeking a measure of protection during uncertain times. We provide you with up-to-date gold prices in India. Please note that these prices are current and updated daily, and are provided here for informational purposes only.

What are today’s gold rates for 18, 22, and 24 carat in major cities?

Gold pricing in India is determined by both global and local factors. The international price of gold, the increase of the U.S. Dollar, and local consumption for jewelry, especially around holidays, all determine the intrinsic value of gold. Consequently, the buyer in India must contend with listings that vary based on broader economic factors and seasonal market factors.

The price of gold in India today is Rs 15,774 per gram for 24 karat gold, Rs 14,459 per gram for 22 karat gold, and Rs 11,830 per gram for 18 karat gold. The price of gold has shown volatility in the last few days. The value of 18, 22, and 24 carat gold has shown a minimal change from yesterday’s price for 1 gram of Gold. The price per gram yesterday(24 carat gold rate per gram) was Rs 15, 775, which shows zero change to Rs 15,774 today.

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Gram Today Yesterday Change 1 ₹15,774 ₹15,775 – ₹1 8 ₹1,26,192 ₹1,26,200 – ₹8 10 ₹1,57,740 ₹1,57,750 – ₹10 100 ₹15,77,400 ₹15,77,500 – ₹100

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today (1 gram)

City 24K Today 22K Today 18K Today Chennai ₹15,883 ₹14,559 ₹12,449 Mumbai ₹15,774 ₹14,459 ₹11,830 Delhi ₹15,789 ₹14,474 ₹11,845 Kolkata ₹15,774 ₹14,459 ₹11,830 Bangalore ₹15,774 ₹14,459 ₹11,830 Hyderabad ₹15,774 ₹14,459 ₹11,830 Kerala ₹15,774 ₹14,459 ₹11,830 Pune ₹15,774 ₹14,459 ₹11,830 Vadodara ₹15,779 ₹14,464 ₹11,835 Ahmedabad ₹15,779 ₹14,464 ₹11,835 Jaipur ₹15,789 ₹14,474 ₹11,845 Lucknow ₹15,789 ₹14,474 ₹11,845 Coimbatore ₹15,883 ₹14,559 ₹12,449 Madurai ₹15,883 ₹14,559 ₹12,449 Vijayawada ₹15,774 ₹14,459 ₹11,830 Patna ₹15,779 ₹14,464 ₹11,835 Nagpur ₹15,774 ₹14,459 ₹11,830 Chandigarh ₹15,789 ₹14,474 ₹11,845 Surat ₹15,779 ₹14,464 ₹11,835 Bhubaneswar ₹15,774 ₹14,459 ₹11,830

What are the silver rates alongside gold for February 16?

Currently, the price of silver in India is Rs 274.90 per gram and Rs 2,74,900 per kilogram. Although it is often less expensive than gold, silver is still a common choice for investors and jewelry buyers, especially in countries that buy more silver ornaments than gold. The price of silver also depends on the global market, as the demand for silver for industrial use and manufacturing also plays a large part in price fluctuations.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Indian Major Cities Silver Rates Today

City 10 Gram 100 Gram 1 Kg Chennai ₹2,799 ₹27,990 ₹2,79,900 Mumbai ₹2,749 ₹27,490 ₹2,74,900 Delhi ₹2,749 ₹27,490 ₹2,74,900 Kolkata ₹2,749 ₹27,490 ₹2,74,900 Bangalore ₹2,749 ₹27,490 ₹2,74,900 Hyderabad ₹2,799 ₹27,990 ₹2,79,900 Kerala ₹2,799 ₹27,990 ₹2,79,900 Pune ₹2,749 ₹27,490 ₹2,74,900 Vadodara ₹2,749 ₹27,490 ₹2,74,900 Ahmedabad ₹2,749 ₹27,490 ₹2,74,900 Jaipur ₹2,749 ₹27,490 ₹2,74,900 Lucknow ₹2,749 ₹27,490 ₹2,74,900 Coimbatore ₹2,799 ₹27,990 ₹2,79,900 Madurai ₹2,799 ₹27,990 ₹2,79,900 Vijayawada ₹2,799 ₹27,990 ₹2,79,900 Patna ₹2,749 ₹27,490 ₹2,74,900 Nagpur ₹2,749 ₹27,490 ₹2,74,900 Chandigarh ₹2,798 ₹27,980 ₹2,79,800 Surat ₹2,749 ₹27,490 ₹2,74,900 Bhubaneswar ₹2,799 ₹27,990 ₹2,79,900

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.