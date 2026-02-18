Home

Today Gold, Silver Rate February 18: Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold has been regarded as one of the safest investments for many years because it has a proven track record of preserving wealth during periods of inflation and market volatility. As a valuable metal, gold has served for centuries not only as a symbol of wealth but also as a reliable store of value, making it a popular choice for investors seeking a measure of protection during uncertain times. We provide you with up-to-date gold prices in India. Please note that these prices are current and updated daily, and are provided here for informational purposes only.

What are today’s gold rates for 18, 22, and 24 carat in major cities?

Gold pricing in India is determined by both global and local factors. The international price of gold, the increase of the U.S. Dollar, and local consumption for jewelry, especially around holidays, all determine the intrinsic value of gold. Consequently, the buyer in India must contend with listings that vary based on broader economic factors and seasonal market factors.

The price of gold in India today is Rs 15419 per gram for 24 karat gold, Rs 14,134 per gram for 22 karat gold, and Rs 11,564 per gram for 18 karat gold. The price of gold has shown volatility in the last few days. The value of 18, 22, and 24 carat gold has shown a minimal change from yesterday’s price for 1 gram of Gold. The price per gram yesterday(24 carat gold rate per gram) was Rs 15, 420, which shows Re 1 change to Rs 15,419 today.

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Gram Today (₹) Yesterday (₹) Change (₹) 1 15,419 15,420 -1 8 1,23,352 1,23,360 -8 10 1,54,190 1,54,200 -10 100 15,41,900 15,42,000 -100

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today (1 gram)

City 24K Today (₹) 22K Today (₹) 18K Today (₹) Chennai ₹15,621 ₹14,319 ₹12,249 Mumbai ₹15,419 ₹14,134 ₹11,564 Delhi ₹15,434 ₹14,149 ₹11,579 Kolkata ₹15,419 ₹14,134 ₹11,564 Bangalore ₹15,419 ₹14,134 ₹11,564 Hyderabad ₹15,419 ₹14,134 ₹11,564 Kerala ₹15,419 ₹14,134 ₹11,564 Pune ₹15,419 ₹14,134 ₹11,564 Vadodara ₹15,424 ₹14,139 ₹11,569 Ahmedabad ₹15,424 ₹14,139 ₹11,569 Jaipur ₹15,434 ₹14,149 ₹11,579 Lucknow ₹15,434 ₹14,149 ₹11,579 Coimbatore ₹15,621 ₹14,319 ₹12,249 Madurai ₹15,621 ₹14,319 ₹12,249 Vijayawada ₹15,419 ₹14,134 ₹11,564 Patna ₹15,424 ₹14,139 ₹11,569 Nagpur ₹15,419 ₹14,134 ₹11,564 Chandigarh ₹15,434 ₹14,149 ₹11,579 Surat ₹15,424 ₹14,139 ₹11,569 Bhubaneswar ₹15,419 ₹14,134 ₹11,564 Mangalore ₹15,419 ₹14,134 ₹11,564 Visakhapatnam ₹15,419 ₹14,134 ₹11,564 Nashik ₹15,422 ₹14,137 ₹11,567 Mysore ₹15,419 ₹14,134 ₹11,564 Salem ₹15,621 ₹14,319 ₹12,249 Rajkot ₹15,424 ₹14,139 ₹11,569 Trichy ₹15,621 ₹14,319 ₹12,249 Ayodhya ₹15,434 ₹14,149 ₹11,579 Cuttack ₹15,419 ₹14,134 ₹11,564 Davanagere ₹15,419 ₹14,134 ₹11,564

What are the silver rates alongside gold for February 18?

Currently, the price of silver in India is Rs 259.90 per gram and Rs 2,59,900 per kilogram. Although it is often less expensive than gold, silver is still a common choice for investors and jewelry buyers, especially in countries that buy more silver ornaments than gold. The price of silver also depends on the global market, as the demand for silver for industrial use and manufacturing also plays a large part in price fluctuations.

Indian Major Cities Silver Rates Today

City 10 Gram (₹) 100 Gram (₹) 1 Kg (₹) Chennai ₹2,649 ₹26,490 ₹2,64,900 Mumbai ₹2,599 ₹25,990 ₹2,59,900 Delhi ₹2,599 ₹25,990 ₹2,59,900 Kolkata ₹2,599 ₹25,990 ₹2,59,900 Bangalore ₹2,599 ₹25,990 ₹2,59,900 Hyderabad ₹2,649 ₹26,490 ₹2,64,900 Kerala ₹2,649 ₹26,490 ₹2,64,900 Pune ₹2,599 ₹25,990 ₹2,59,900 Vadodara ₹2,599 ₹25,990 ₹2,59,900 Ahmedabad ₹2,599 ₹25,990 ₹2,59,900

