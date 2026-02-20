  • Home
Today Gold, Silver Rate February 20: Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Published: February 20, 2026 7:37 AM IST
Gold Investment
Gold has been regarded as one of the safest investments for many years because it has a proven track record of preserving wealth during periods of inflation and market volatility. As a valuable metal, gold has served for centuries not only as a symbol of wealth but also as a reliable store of value, making it a popular choice for investors seeking a measure of protection during uncertain times. We provide you with up-to-date gold prices in India. Please note that these prices are current and updated daily, and are provided here for informational purposes only.

What are today’s gold rates for 18, 22, and 24 carat in major cities?

Gold pricing in India is determined by both global and local factors. The international price of gold, the increase of the U.S. Dollar, and local consumption for jewelry, especially around holidays, all determine the intrinsic value of gold. Consequently, the buyer in India must contend with listings that vary based on broader economic factors and seasonal market factors.

The price of gold in India today is Rs 15,650 per gram for 24 karat gold, Rs 14,346 per gram for 22 karat gold, and Rs 11,738 per gram for 18 karat gold. The price of gold has shown volatility in the last few days. The value of 18, 22, and 24 carat gold has shown a minimal change from yesterday’s price for 1 gram of Gold. The price per gram yesterday(24 carat gold rate per gram) was Rs 15, 649 which shows Re 1 change to Rs 16,650 today.

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Gram Today (₹) Yesterday (₹) Change
1 15,650 15,649 +1
8 1,25,200 1,25,192 +8
10 1,56,500 1,56,490 +10
100 15,65,000 15,64,900 +100

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today (1 gram)

City 24K Today (₹) 22K Today (₹) 18K Today (₹)
Chennai 15,819 14,501 12,401
Mumbai 15,650 14,346 11,738
Delhi 15,665 14,361 11,753
Kolkata 15,650 14,346 11,738
Bangalore 15,650 14,346 11,738
Hyderabad 15,650 14,346 11,738
Kerala 15,650 14,346 11,738
Pune 15,650 14,346 11,738
Vadodara 15,655 14,351 11,743
Ahmedabad 15,655 14,351 11,743
Jaipur 15,665 14,361 11,753
Lucknow 15,665 14,361 11,753
Coimbatore 15,819 14,501 12,401
Madurai 15,819 14,501 12,401
Vijayawada 15,650 14,346 11,738
Patna 15,655 14,351 11,743
Nagpur 15,650 14,346 11,738
Chandigarh 15,665 14,361 11,753
Surat 15,655 14,351 11,743
Bhubaneswar 15,650 14,346 11,738

What are the silver rates alongside gold for February 20?

Currently, the price of silver in India is Rs 270.10 per gram and Rs 2,70,100 per kilogram. Although it is often less expensive than gold, silver is still a common choice for investors and jewelry buyers, especially in countries that buy more silver ornaments than gold. The price of silver also depends on the global market, as the demand for silver for industrial use and manufacturing also plays a large part in price fluctuations.

Today Silver Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Gram Today (₹) Yesterday (₹) Change (₹)
1 270.10 270.00 +0.10
8 2,160.80 2,160.00 +0.80
10 2,701 2,700 +1
100 27,010 27,000 +10
1000 2,70,100 2,70,000 +100

Indian Major Cities Silver Rates Today

City 10 Gram (₹) 100 Gram (₹) 1 Kg (₹)
Chennai 2,701 27,010 2,70,100
Mumbai 2,701 27,010 2,70,100
Delhi 2,701 27,010 2,70,100
Kolkata 2,701 27,010 2,70,100
Bangalore 2,701 27,010 2,70,100
Hyderabad 2,701 27,010 2,70,100
Kerala 2,701 27,010 2,70,100
Pune 2,701 27,010 2,70,100
Vadodara 2,701 27,010 2,70,100
Ahmedabad 2,701 27,010 2,70,100

