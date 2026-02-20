Today Gold, Silver Rate February 20: Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

What are today’s gold rates for 18, 22, and 24 carat in major cities?

Gold pricing in India is determined by both global and local factors. The international price of gold, the increase of the U.S. Dollar, and local consumption for jewelry, especially around holidays, all determine the intrinsic value of gold. Consequently, the buyer in India must contend with listings that vary based on broader economic factors and seasonal market factors.

The price of gold in India today is Rs 15,650 per gram for 24 karat gold, Rs 14,346 per gram for 22 karat gold, and Rs 11,738 per gram for 18 karat gold. The price of gold has shown volatility in the last few days. The value of 18, 22, and 24 carat gold has shown a minimal change from yesterday’s price for 1 gram of Gold. The price per gram yesterday(24 carat gold rate per gram) was Rs 15, 649 which shows Re 1 change to Rs 16,650 today.

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Gram Today (₹) Yesterday (₹) Change 1 15,650 15,649 +1 8 1,25,200 1,25,192 +8 10 1,56,500 1,56,490 +10 100 15,65,000 15,64,900 +100

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today (1 gram)

City 24K Today (₹) 22K Today (₹) 18K Today (₹) Chennai 15,819 14,501 12,401 Mumbai 15,650 14,346 11,738 Delhi 15,665 14,361 11,753 Kolkata 15,650 14,346 11,738 Bangalore 15,650 14,346 11,738 Hyderabad 15,650 14,346 11,738 Kerala 15,650 14,346 11,738 Pune 15,650 14,346 11,738 Vadodara 15,655 14,351 11,743 Ahmedabad 15,655 14,351 11,743 Jaipur 15,665 14,361 11,753 Lucknow 15,665 14,361 11,753 Coimbatore 15,819 14,501 12,401 Madurai 15,819 14,501 12,401 Vijayawada 15,650 14,346 11,738 Patna 15,655 14,351 11,743 Nagpur 15,650 14,346 11,738 Chandigarh 15,665 14,361 11,753 Surat 15,655 14,351 11,743 Bhubaneswar 15,650 14,346 11,738

What are the silver rates alongside gold for February 20?

Currently, the price of silver in India is Rs 270.10 per gram and Rs 2,70,100 per kilogram. Although it is often less expensive than gold, silver is still a common choice for investors and jewelry buyers, especially in countries that buy more silver ornaments than gold. The price of silver also depends on the global market, as the demand for silver for industrial use and manufacturing also plays a large part in price fluctuations.

Today Silver Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Gram Today (₹) Yesterday (₹) Change (₹) 1 270.10 270.00 +0.10 8 2,160.80 2,160.00 +0.80 10 2,701 2,700 +1 100 27,010 27,000 +10 1000 2,70,100 2,70,000 +100

Indian Major Cities Silver Rates Today