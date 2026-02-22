Home

Today Gold, Silver Rate February 22: Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold Price Today

Gold has been regarded as one of the safest investments for many years because it has a proven track record of preserving wealth during periods of inflation and market volatility. As a valuable metal, gold has served for centuries not only as a symbol of wealth but also as a reliable store of value, making it a popular choice for investors seeking a measure of protection during uncertain times. We provide you with up-to-date gold prices in India. Please note that these prices are current and updated daily, and are provided here for informational purposes only.

What are today’s gold rates for 18, 22, and 24 carat in major cities?

Gold pricing in India is determined by both global and local factors. The international price of gold, the increase of the U.S. Dollar, and local consumption for jewelry, especially around holidays, all determine the intrinsic value of gold. Consequently, the buyer in India must contend with listings that vary based on broader economic factors and seasonal market factors.

The price of gold in India today is Rs 15928 per gram for 24 karat gold, Rs 14,600 per gram for 22 karat gold, and Rs 11,946 per gram for 18 karat gold. The price of gold has shown volatility in the last few days. The value of 18, 22, and 24 carat gold has shown a minimal change from yesterday’s price for 1 gram of Gold. The price per gram yesterday(24 carat gold rate per gram) was Rs 15,928, which shows zero Re change to Rs 15,928 today.

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Gram Today (₹) Yesterday (₹) Change 1 g 15,928 15,928 0 8 g 1,27,424 1,27,424 0 10 g 1,59,280 1,59,280 0 100 g 15,92,800 15,92,800 0

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

City 24K Today (₹) 22K Today (₹) 18K Today (₹) Chennai 16,015 14,680 12,560 Mumbai 15,928 14,600 11,946 Delhi 15,943 14,615 11,961 Kolkata 15,928 14,600 11,946 Bangalore 15,928 14,600 11,946 Hyderabad 15,928 14,600 11,946 Kerala 15,928 14,600 11,946 Pune 15,928 14,600 11,946 Vadodara 15,933 14,605 11,951 Ahmedabad 15,933 14,605 11,951 Jaipur 15,943 14,615 11,961 Lucknow 15,943 14,615 11,961 Coimbatore 16,015 14,680 12,560 Madurai 16,015 14,680 12,560 Vijayawada 15,928 14,600 11,946 Patna 15,933 14,605 11,951 Nagpur 15,928 14,600 11,946 Chandigarh 15,943 14,615 11,961 Surat 15,933 14,605 11,951 Bhubaneswar 15,928 14,600 11,946

What are the silver rates alongside gold for February 22?

Currently, the price of silver in India is Rs 275 per gram and Rs 2,75,000 per kilogram. Although it is often less expensive than gold, silver is still a common choice for investors and jewelry buyers, especially in countries that buy more silver ornaments than gold. The price of silver also depends on the global market, as the demand for silver for industrial use and manufacturing also plays a large part in price fluctuations.

Indian Major Cities Silver Rates Today

City 10 Gram (₹) 100 Gram (₹) 1 Kg (₹) Chennai 2,900 29,000 2,90,000 Mumbai 2,750 27,500 2,75,000 Delhi 2,750 27,500 2,75,000 Kolkata 2,750 27,500 2,75,000 Bangalore 2,750 27,500 2,75,000 Hyderabad 2,900 29,000 2,90,000 Kerala 2,900 29,000 2,90,000 Pune 2,750 27,500 2,75,000 Vadodara 2,750 27,500 2,75,000 Ahmedabad 2,750 27,500 2,75,000

