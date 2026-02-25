Today Gold, Silver Rate February 25: Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

What are today’s gold rates for 18, 22, and 24 carat in major cities?

Gold pricing in India is determined by both global and local factors. The international price of gold, the increase of the U.S. Dollar, and local consumption for jewelry, especially around holidays, all determine the intrinsic value of gold. Consequently, the buyer in India must contend with listings that vary based on broader economic factors and seasonal market factors.

The price of gold in India today is Rs 16179 per gram for 24 karat gold, Rs 14,831 per gram for 22 karat gold, and Rs 12, 135 per gram for 18 karat gold. The price of gold has shown volatility in the last few days. The value of 18, 22, and 24 carat gold has shown a minimal change from yesterday’s price for 1 gram of Gold. The price per gram yesterday(24 carat gold rate per gram) was Rs 16,178, which shows Re 1 change to Rs 16,179 today.

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Gram Today (₹) Yesterday (₹) Change 1 Gram ₹16,179 ₹16,178 + ₹1 8 Gram ₹1,29,432 ₹1,29,424 + ₹8 10 Gram ₹1,61,790 ₹1,61,780 + ₹10 100 Gram ₹16,17,900 ₹16,17,800 + ₹100

City 24K Today (₹) 22K Today (₹) 18K Today (₹) Chennai ₹16,245 ₹14,891 ₹12,731 Mumbai ₹16,179 ₹14,831 ₹12,135 Delhi ₹16,194 ₹14,846 ₹12,150 Kolkata ₹16,179 ₹14,831 ₹12,135 Bangalore ₹16,179 ₹14,831 ₹12,135 Hyderabad ₹16,179 ₹14,831 ₹12,135 Kerala ₹16,179 ₹14,831 ₹12,135 Pune ₹16,179 ₹14,831 ₹12,135 Vadodara ₹16,184 ₹14,836 ₹12,140 Ahmedabad ₹16,184 ₹14,836 ₹12,140 Jaipur ₹16,194 ₹14,846 ₹12,150 Lucknow ₹16,194 ₹14,846 ₹12,150 Coimbatore ₹16,245 ₹14,891 ₹12,731 Madurai ₹16,245 ₹14,891 ₹12,731 Vijayawada ₹16,179 ₹14,831 ₹12,135 Patna ₹16,184 ₹14,836 ₹12,140 Nagpur ₹16,179 ₹14,831 ₹12,135 Chandigarh ₹16,194 ₹14,846 ₹12,150 Surat ₹16,184 ₹14,836 ₹12,140 Bhubaneswar ₹16,179 ₹14,831 ₹12,135

What are the silver rates alongside gold for February 25?

Currently, the price of silver in India is Rs 284.90 per gram and Rs 2,84,900 per kilogram. Although it is often less expensive than gold, silver is still a common choice for investors and jewelry buyers, especially in countries that buy more silver ornaments than gold. The price of silver also depends on the global market, as the demand for silver for industrial use and manufacturing also plays a large part in price fluctuations.

