Today Gold, Silver Rate February 28: Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold has been regarded as one of the safest investments for many years because it has a proven track record of preserving wealth during periods of inflation and market volatility. As a valuable metal, gold has served for centuries not only as a symbol of wealth but also as a reliable store of value, making it a popular choice for investors seeking a measure of protection during uncertain times. We provide you with up-to-date gold prices in India. Please note that these prices are current and updated daily, and are provided here for informational purposes only.

What are today’s gold rates for 18, 22, and 24 carat in major cities?

Gold pricing in India is determined by both global and local factors. The international price of gold, the increase of the U.S. Dollar, and local consumption for jewelry, especially around holidays, all determine the intrinsic value of gold. Consequently, the buyer in India must contend with listings that vary based on broader economic factors and seasonal market factors.

The price of gold in India today is Rs 16158 per gram for 24 karat gold, Rs 14,811 per gram for 22 karat gold, and Rs 12,119 per gram for 18 karat gold. The price of gold has shown volatility in the last few days. The value of 18, 22, and 24 carat gold has shown a minimal change from yesterday’s price for 1 gram of Gold. The price per gram yesterday(24 carat gold rate per gram) was Rs 16,157, which shows Re 1 change to Rs 16,158 today.

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Gram Today Yesterday Change 1 ₹16,158 ₹16,157 + ₹1 8 ₹1,29,264 ₹1,29,256 + ₹8 10 ₹1,61,580 ₹1,61,570 + ₹10 100 ₹16,15,800 ₹16,15,700 + ₹100

City 24K Today 22K Today 18K Today Chennai ₹16,254 ₹14,899 ₹12,749 Mumbai ₹16,158 ₹14,811 ₹12,119 Delhi ₹16,171 ₹14,824 ₹12,132 Kolkata ₹16,158 ₹14,811 ₹12,119 Bangalore ₹16,158 ₹14,811 ₹12,119 Hyderabad ₹16,158 ₹14,811 ₹12,119 Kerala ₹16,158 ₹14,811 ₹12,119 Pune ₹16,158 ₹14,811 ₹12,119 Vadodara ₹16,161 ₹14,814 ₹12,122 Ahmedabad ₹16,161 ₹14,814 ₹12,122 Jaipur ₹16,171 ₹14,824 ₹12,132 Lucknow ₹16,171 ₹14,824 ₹12,132 Coimbatore ₹16,254 ₹14,899 ₹12,749 Madurai ₹16,254 ₹14,899 ₹12,749 Vijayawada ₹16,158 ₹14,811 ₹12,119 Patna ₹16,161 ₹14,814 ₹12,122 Nagpur ₹16,158 ₹14,811 ₹12,119 Chandigarh ₹16,171 ₹14,824 ₹12,132 Surat ₹16,161 ₹14,814 ₹12,122 Bhubaneswar ₹16,158 ₹14,811 ₹12,119

What are the silver rates alongside gold for February 28?

Currently, the price of silver in India is Rs 284.90 per gram and Rs 2,84,900 per kilogram. Although it is often less expensive than gold, silver is still a common choice for investors and jewelry buyers, especially in countries that buy more silver ornaments than gold. The price of silver also depends on the global market, as the demand for silver for industrial use and manufacturing also plays a large part in price fluctuations.

Indian Major Cities Silver Rates Today

City 10 Gram 100 Gram 1 Kg Chennai ₹2,949 ₹29,490 ₹2,94,900 Mumbai ₹2,849 ₹28,490 ₹2,84,900 Delhi ₹2,849 ₹28,490 ₹2,84,900 Kolkata ₹2,849 ₹28,490 ₹2,84,900 Bangalore ₹2,849 ₹28,490 ₹2,84,900 Hyderabad ₹2,949 ₹29,490 ₹2,94,900 Kerala ₹2,949 ₹29,490 ₹2,94,900 Pune ₹2,849 ₹28,490 ₹2,84,900 Vadodara ₹2,849 ₹28,490 ₹2,84,900 Ahmedabad ₹2,849 ₹28,490 ₹2,84,900 Jaipur ₹2,849 ₹28,490 ₹2,84,900 Lucknow ₹2,849 ₹28,490 ₹2,84,900 Coimbatore ₹2,949 ₹29,490 ₹2,94,900 Madurai ₹2,949 ₹29,490 ₹2,94,900 Vijayawada ₹2,949 ₹29,490 ₹2,94,900 Patna ₹2,849 ₹28,490 ₹2,84,900 Nagpur ₹2,849 ₹28,490 ₹2,84,900 Chandigarh ₹2,849 ₹28,490 ₹2,84,900 Surat ₹2,849 ₹28,490 ₹2,84,900 Bhubaneswar ₹2,949 ₹29,490 ₹2,94,900

