Today Gold, Silver Rate January 03: Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold has been regarded as one of the safest investments for many years because it has a proven track record of preserving wealth during periods of inflation and market volatility. As a valuable metal, gold has served for centuries not only as a symbol of wealth but also as a reliable store of value, making it a popular choice for investors seeking a measure of protection during uncertain times. We provide you with up-to-date gold prices in India. Please note that these prices are current and updated daily, and are provided here for informational purposes only.

What are today’s gold rates for 18, 22, and 24 carat in major cities?

Gold pricing in India is determined by both global and local factors. The international price of gold, the increase of the U.S. Dollar, and local consumption for jewelry, especially around holidays, all determine the intrinsic value of gold. Consequently, the buyer in India must contend with listings that vary based on broader economic factors and seasonal market factors.

The price of gold in India today is Rs 13,621 per gram for 24 karat gold, Rs 12,486 per gram for 22 karat gold, and Rs 10,216 per gram for 18 karat gold. The price of gold has shown volatility in the last few days. The value of 18, 22, and 24 carat gold has shown a minimal decrease from yesterday’s price for 1 gram of Gold. The price per gram yesterday(22 carat gold rate per gram) was Rs 13,620, which shows Re 1 change to Rs 13,621 today.

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Gram Today (₹) Yesterday (₹) Change (₹) 1 13,621 13,620 +1 8 1,08,968 1,08,960 +8 10 1,36,210 1,36,200 +10 100 13,62,100 13,62,000 +100

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today (1 gram)

City 24K Today (₹) 22K Today (₹) 18K Today (₹) Chennai 13,725 12,581 10,491 Mumbai 13,621 12,486 10,216 Delhi 13,636 12,501 10,231 Kolkata 13,621 12,486 10,216 Bangalore 13,621 12,486 10,216 Hyderabad 13,621 12,486 10,216 Kerala 13,621 12,486 10,216 Pune 13,621 12,486 10,216 Vadodara 13,626 12,491 10,221 Ahmedabad 13,626 12,491 10,221 Jaipur 13,636 12,501 10,231 Lucknow 13,636 12,501 10,231 Coimbatore 13,725 12,581 10,491 Madurai 13,725 12,581 10,491 Vijayawada 13,621 12,486 10,216 Patna 13,626 12,491 10,221 Nagpur 13,621 12,486 10,216 Chandigarh 13,636 12,501 10,231 Surat 13,626 12,491 10,221 Bhubaneswar 13,621 12,486 10,216 Mangalore 13,621 12,486 10,216 Visakhapatnam 13,621 12,486 10,216 Nashik 13,624 12,489 10,219

What are the silver rates alongside gold for January 03?

Currently, the price of silver in India is Rs 242.10 per gram and Rs 2,42, 100 per kilogram. Although it is often less expensive than gold, silver is still a common choice for investors and jewelry buyers, especially in countries that buy more silver ornaments than gold. The price of silver also depends on the global market, as the demand for silver for industrial use and manufacturing also plays a large part in price fluctuations.

Indian Major Cities Silver Rates Today

City 10 Gram (₹) 100 Gram (₹) 1 Kg (₹) Chennai 2,601 26,010 2,60,100 Mumbai 2,421 24,210 2,42,100 Delhi 2,421 24,210 2,42,100 Kolkata 2,421 24,210 2,42,100 Bangalore 2,421 24,210 2,42,100 Hyderabad 2,601 26,010 2,60,100 Kerala 2,601 26,010 2,60,100 Pune 2,421 24,210 2,42,100 Vadodara 2,421 24,210 2,42,100 Ahmedabad 2,421 24,210 2,42,100

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.