Today Gold, Silver Rate January 04: Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold has been regarded as one of the safest investments for many years because it has a proven track record of preserving wealth during periods of inflation and market volatility. As a valuable metal, gold has served for centuries not only as a symbol of wealth but also as a reliable store of value, making it a popular choice for investors seeking a measure of protection during uncertain times. We provide you with up-to-date gold prices in India. Please note that these prices are current and updated daily, and are provided here for informational purposes only.

What are today’s gold rates for 18, 22, and 24 carat in major cities?

Gold pricing in India is determined by both global and local factors. The international price of gold, the increase of the U.S. Dollar, and local consumption for jewelry, especially around holidays, all determine the intrinsic value of gold. Consequently, the buyer in India must contend with listings that vary based on broader economic factors and seasonal market factors.

The price of gold in India today is Rs 13,582 per gram for 24 karat gold, Rs 12,450 per gram for 22 karat gold, and Rs 10,187 per gram for 18 karat gold. The price of gold has shown volatility in the last few days. The value of 18, 22, and 24 carat gold has shown a minimal change from yesterday’s price for 1 gram of Gold. The price per gram yesterday(24 carat gold rate per gram) was Rs 13,582, which shows zero change to Rs 13,582 today.

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Weight (grams) Today (₹) Yesterday (₹) Change (₹) 1 13,582 13,582 0 8 1,08,656 1,08,656 0 10 1,35,820 1,35,820 0 100 13,58,200 13,58,200 0

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today (1 gram)

City 24K Today (₹) 22K Today (₹) 18K Today (₹) Chennai 13,746 12,600 10,500 Mumbai 13,582 12,450 10,187 Delhi 13,597 12,465 10,202 Kolkata 13,582 12,450 10,187 Bangalore 13,582 12,450 10,187 Hyderabad 13,582 12,450 10,187 Kerala 13,582 12,450 10,187 Pune 13,582 12,450 10,187 Vadodara 13,587 12,455 10,192 Ahmedabad 13,587 12,455 10,192 Jaipur 13,597 12,465 10,202 Lucknow 13,597 12,465 10,202 Coimbatore 13,746 12,600 10,500 Madurai 13,746 12,600 10,500 Vijayawada 13,582 12,450 10,187 Patna 13,587 12,455 10,192

What are the silver rates alongside gold for January 04?

Currently, the price of silver in India is Rs 241 per gram and Rs 2,41,000 per kilogram. Although it is often less expensive than gold, silver is still a common choice for investors and jewelry buyers, especially in countries that buy more silver ornaments than gold. The price of silver also depends on the global market, as the demand for silver for industrial use and manufacturing also plays a large part in price fluctuations.

Indian Major Cities Silver Rates Today

City 10 gram (₹) 100 gram (₹) 1 Kg (₹) Chennai 2,570 25,700 2,57,000 Mumbai 2,410 24,100 2,41,000 Delhi 2,410 24,100 2,41,000 Kolkata 2,410 24,100 2,41,000 Bangalore 2,410 24,100 2,41,000 Hyderabad 2,570 25,700 2,57,000 Kerala 2,570 25,700 2,57,000 Pune 2,410 24,100 2,41,000 Vadodara 2,410 24,100 2,41,000 Ahmedabad 2,410 24,100 2,41,000

