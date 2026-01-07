Today Gold, Silver Rate January 07: Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Home

Gold has been regarded as one of the safest investments for many years because it has a proven track record of preserving wealth during periods of inflation and market volatility. As a valuable metal, gold has served for centuries not only as a symbol of wealth but also as a reliable store of value, making it a popular choice for investors seeking a measure of protection during uncertain times. We provide you with up-to-date gold prices in India. Please note that these prices are current and updated daily, and are provided here for informational purposes only.

What are today’s gold rates for 18, 22, and 24 carat in major cities?

Gold pricing in India is determined by both global and local factors. The international price of gold, the increase of the U.S. Dollar, and local consumption for jewelry, especially around holidays, all determine the intrinsic value of gold. Consequently, the buyer in India must contend with listings that vary based on broader economic factors and seasonal market factors.

The price of gold in India today is Rs 13,883 per gram for 24 karat gold, and Rs 10,413 per gram for 18 karat gold. The price of gold has shown volatility in the last few days. The value of 18, 22, and 24 carat gold has shown a minimal change from yesterday’s price for 1 gram of Gold. The price per gram yesterday(24 carat gold rate per gram) was Rs 13,882, which shows Re 1 change to Rs 13,883 today.

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Gram Today (₹) Yesterday (₹) Change (₹) 1 13,883 13,882 +1 8 1,11,064 1,11,056 +8 10 1,38,830 1,38,820 +10 100 13,88,300 13,88,200 +100

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today (1 gram)

City 24K Today (₹) 22K Today (₹) 18K Today (₹) Chennai 13,998 12,831 10,701 Mumbai 13,883 12,726 10,413 Delhi 13,898 12,741 10,428 Kolkata 13,883 12,726 10,413 Bangalore 13,883 12,726 10,413 Hyderabad 13,883 12,726 10,413 Kerala 13,883 12,726 10,413 Pune 13,883 12,726 10,413 Vadodara 13,888 12,731 10,418 Ahmedabad 13,888 12,731 10,418 Jaipur 13,898 12,741 10,428 Lucknow 13,898 12,741 10,428 Coimbatore 13,998 12,831 10,701 Madurai 13,998 12,831 10,701 Vijayawada 13,883 12,726 10,413 Patna 13,888 12,731 10,418 Nagpur 13,883 12,726 10,413 Chandigarh 13,898 12,741 10,428 Surat 13,888 12,731 10,418 Bhubaneswar 13,883 12,726 10,413

What are the silver rates alongside gold for January 07?

Currently, the price of silver in India is Rs 253. 10 per gram and Rs 2,53,100 per kilogram. Although it is often less expensive than gold, silver is still a common choice for investors and jewelry buyers, especially in countries that buy more silver ornaments than gold. The price of silver also depends on the global market, as the demand for silver for industrial use and manufacturing also plays a large part in price fluctuations.

Indian Major Cities Silver Rates Today

City 10 Gram (₹) 100 Gram (₹) 1 Kg (₹) Chennai 2,711 27,110 2,71,100 Mumbai 2,531 25,310 2,53,100 Delhi 2,531 25,310 2,53,100 Kolkata 2,531 25,310 2,53,100 Bangalore 2,531 25,310 2,53,100 Hyderabad 2,711 27,110 2,71,100 Kerala 2,711 27,110 2,71,100 Pune 2,531 25,310 2,53,100 Vadodara 2,531 25,310 2,53,100 Ahmedabad 2,531 25,310 2,53,100

