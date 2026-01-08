Today Gold, Silver Rate January 08: Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

  • Home
Gold has been regarded as one of the safest investments for many years because it has a proven track record of preserving wealth during periods of inflation and market volatility. As a valuable metal, gold has served for centuries not only as a symbol of wealth but also as a reliable store of value, making it a popular choice for investors seeking a measure of protection during uncertain times. We provide you with up-to-date gold prices in India. Please note that these prices are current and updated daily, and are provided here for informational purposes only.

What are today’s gold rates for 18, 22, and 24 carat in major cities?

Gold pricing in India is determined by both global and local factors. The international price of gold, the increase of the U.S. Dollar, and local consumption for jewelry, especially around holidays, all determine the intrinsic value of gold. Consequently, the buyer in India must contend with listings that vary based on broader economic factors and seasonal market factors.

The price of gold in India today is Rs 13,826 per gram for 24 karat gold, Rs 12,674 per gram for 22 karat gold, and Rs 10,370 per gram for 18 karat gold. The price of gold has shown volatility in the last few days. The value of 18, 22, and 24 carat gold has shown a minimal change from yesterday’s price for 1 gram of Gold. The price per gram yesterday(24 carat gold rate per gram) was Rs 13,827, which shows Re 1 change to Rs 13,826 today.

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Quantity Today (₹) Yesterday (₹) Change (₹)
1 gram 13,826 13,827 -1
8 grams 1,10,608 1,10,616 -8
10 grams 1,38,260 1,38,270 -10
100 grams 13,82,600 13,82,700 -100

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today (1 gram)

City 24K Today (₹) 22K Today (₹) 18K Today (₹)
Chennai 13,963 12,799 10,679
Mumbai 13,826 12,674 10,370
Delhi 13,964 12,801 10,477
Kolkata 13,826 12,674 10,370
Bangalore 13,826 12,674 10,370
Hyderabad 13,826 12,674 10,370
Kerala 13,826 12,674 10,370
Pune 13,826 12,674 10,370
Vadodara 13,954 12,791 10,467
Ahmedabad 13,954 12,791 10,467
Jaipur 13,964 12,801 10,477
Lucknow 13,964 12,801 10,477
Coimbatore 13,963 12,799 10,679
Madurai 13,963 12,799 10,679
Vijayawada 13,826 12,674 10,370
Patna 13,954 12,791 10,467
Nagpur 13,826 12,674 10,370
Chandigarh 13,964 12,801 10,477
Surat 13,954 12,791 10,467
Bhubaneswar 13,826 12,674 10,370

What are the silver rates alongside gold for January 08?

Currently, the price of silver in India is Rs 257.10 per gram and Rs 2,57,100 per kilogram. Although it is often less expensive than gold, silver is still a common choice for investors and jewelry buyers, especially in countries that buy more silver ornaments than gold. The price of silver also depends on the global market, as the demand for silver for industrial use and manufacturing also plays a large part in price fluctuations.

Indian Major Cities Silver Rates Today

City 10 gram (₹) 100 gram (₹) 1 Kg (₹)
Chennai 2,771 27,710 2,77,100
Mumbai 2,571 25,710 2,57,100
Delhi 2,571 25,710 2,57,100
Kolkata 2,571 25,710 2,57,100
Bangalore 2,571 25,710 2,57,100
Hyderabad 2,771 27,710 2,77,100
Kerala 2,771 27,710 2,77,100
Pune 2,571 25,710 2,57,100
Vadodara 2,571 25,710 2,57,100
Ahmedabad 2,571 25,710 2,57,100

