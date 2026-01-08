Home

Business

Today Gold, Silver Rate January 08: Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Today Gold, Silver Rate January 08: Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Today Gold, Silver Rate January 08: Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold has been regarded as one of the safest investments for many years because it has a proven track record of preserving wealth during periods of inflation and market volatility. As a valuable metal, gold has served for centuries not only as a symbol of wealth but also as a reliable store of value, making it a popular choice for investors seeking a measure of protection during uncertain times. We provide you with up-to-date gold prices in India. Please note that these prices are current and updated daily, and are provided here for informational purposes only.

What are today’s gold rates for 18, 22, and 24 carat in major cities?

Gold pricing in India is determined by both global and local factors. The international price of gold, the increase of the U.S. Dollar, and local consumption for jewelry, especially around holidays, all determine the intrinsic value of gold. Consequently, the buyer in India must contend with listings that vary based on broader economic factors and seasonal market factors.

The price of gold in India today is Rs 13,826 per gram for 24 karat gold, Rs 12,674 per gram for 22 karat gold, and Rs 10,370 per gram for 18 karat gold. The price of gold has shown volatility in the last few days. The value of 18, 22, and 24 carat gold has shown a minimal change from yesterday’s price for 1 gram of Gold. The price per gram yesterday(24 carat gold rate per gram) was Rs 13,827, which shows Re 1 change to Rs 13,826 today.

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Quantity Today (₹) Yesterday (₹) Change (₹) 1 gram 13,826 13,827 -1 8 grams 1,10,608 1,10,616 -8 10 grams 1,38,260 1,38,270 -10 100 grams 13,82,600 13,82,700 -100

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today (1 gram)

City 24K Today (₹) 22K Today (₹) 18K Today (₹) Chennai 13,963 12,799 10,679 Mumbai 13,826 12,674 10,370 Delhi 13,964 12,801 10,477 Kolkata 13,826 12,674 10,370 Bangalore 13,826 12,674 10,370 Hyderabad 13,826 12,674 10,370 Kerala 13,826 12,674 10,370 Pune 13,826 12,674 10,370 Vadodara 13,954 12,791 10,467 Ahmedabad 13,954 12,791 10,467 Jaipur 13,964 12,801 10,477 Lucknow 13,964 12,801 10,477 Coimbatore 13,963 12,799 10,679 Madurai 13,963 12,799 10,679 Vijayawada 13,826 12,674 10,370 Patna 13,954 12,791 10,467 Nagpur 13,826 12,674 10,370 Chandigarh 13,964 12,801 10,477 Surat 13,954 12,791 10,467 Bhubaneswar 13,826 12,674 10,370

What are the silver rates alongside gold for January 08?

Currently, the price of silver in India is Rs 257.10 per gram and Rs 2,57,100 per kilogram. Although it is often less expensive than gold, silver is still a common choice for investors and jewelry buyers, especially in countries that buy more silver ornaments than gold. The price of silver also depends on the global market, as the demand for silver for industrial use and manufacturing also plays a large part in price fluctuations.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Indian Major Cities Silver Rates Today

City 10 gram (₹) 100 gram (₹) 1 Kg (₹) Chennai 2,771 27,710 2,77,100 Mumbai 2,571 25,710 2,57,100 Delhi 2,571 25,710 2,57,100 Kolkata 2,571 25,710 2,57,100 Bangalore 2,571 25,710 2,57,100 Hyderabad 2,771 27,710 2,77,100 Kerala 2,771 27,710 2,77,100 Pune 2,571 25,710 2,57,100 Vadodara 2,571 25,710 2,57,100 Ahmedabad 2,571 25,710 2,57,100

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.