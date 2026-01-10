Home

Today Gold, Silver Rate January 10: Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold has been regarded as one of the safest investments for many years because it has a proven track record of preserving wealth during periods of inflation and market volatility. As a valuable metal, gold has served for centuries not only as a symbol of wealth but also as a reliable store of value, making it a popular choice for investors seeking a measure of protection during uncertain times. We provide you with up-to-date gold prices in India. Please note that these prices are current and updated daily, and are provided here for informational purposes only.

What are today’s gold rates for 18, 22, and 24 carat in major cities?

Gold pricing in India is determined by both global and local factors. The international price of gold, the increase of the U.S. Dollar, and local consumption for jewelry, especially around holidays, all determine the intrinsic value of gold. Consequently, the buyer in India must contend with listings that vary based on broader economic factors and seasonal market factors.

The price of gold in India today is Rs 13,932 per gram for 24 karat gold, Rs 12,771 per gram for 22 karat gold, and Rs 10,449 per gram for 18 karat gold. The price of gold has shown volatility in the last few days. The value of 18, 22, and 24 carat gold has shown a minimal change from yesterday’s price for 1 gram of Gold. The price per gram yesterday(24 carat gold rate per gram) was Rs 13,932, which shows Re 1 change to Rs 13,931 today.

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Quantity Today (₹) Yesterday (₹) Change (₹) 1 gram 13,932 13,931 +1 8 grams 1,11,456 1,11,448 +8 10 grams 1,39,320 1,39,310 +10 100 grams 13,93,200 13,93,100 +100

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today (1 gram)

City 24K Today (₹) 22K Today (₹) 18K Today (₹) Chennai 13,965 12,801 10,681 Mumbai 13,932 12,771 10,449 Delhi 13,947 12,786 10,464 Kolkata 13,932 12,771 10,449 Bangalore 13,932 12,771 10,449 Hyderabad 13,932 12,771 10,449 Kerala 13,932 12,771 10,449 Pune 13,932 12,771 10,449 Vadodara 13,937 12,776 10,454 Ahmedabad 13,937 12,776 10,454 Jaipur 13,947 12,786 10,464 Lucknow 13,947 12,786 10,464 Coimbatore 13,965 12,801 10,681 Madurai 13,965 12,801 10,681 Vijayawada 13,932 12,771 10,449 Patna 13,937 12,776 10,454 Nagpur 13,932 12,771 10,449 Chandigarh 13,947 12,786 10,464 Surat 13,937 12,776 10,454 Bhubaneswar 13,932 12,771 10,449

What are the silver rates alongside gold for January 10?

Currently, the price of silver in India is Rs 248.90 per gram and Rs 2,48,900 per kilogram. Although it is often less expensive than gold, silver is still a common choice for investors and jewelry buyers, especially in countries that buy more silver ornaments than gold. The price of silver also depends on the global market, as the demand for silver for industrial use and manufacturing also plays a large part in price fluctuations.

Indian Major Cities Silver Rates Today

City 10 gram (₹) 100 gram (₹) 1 Kg (₹) Chennai 2,679 26,790 2,67,900 Mumbai 2,489 24,890 2,48,900 Delhi 2,489 24,890 2,48,900 Kolkata 2,489 24,890 2,48,900 Bangalore 2,489 24,890 2,48,900 Hyderabad 2,679 26,790 2,67,900 Kerala 2,679 26,790 2,67,900 Pune 2,489 24,890 2,48,900 Vadodara 2,489 24,890 2,48,900 Ahmedabad 2,489 24,890 2,48,900

