Today Gold, Silver Rate January 11: Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold has been regarded as one of the safest investments for many years because it has a proven track record of preserving wealth during periods of inflation and market volatility. As a valuable metal, gold has served for centuries not only as a symbol of wealth but also as a reliable store of value, making it a popular choice for investors seeking a measure of protection during uncertain times. We provide you with up-to-date gold prices in India. Please note that these prices are current and updated daily, and are provided here for informational purposes only.

What are today’s gold rates for 18, 22, and 24 carat in major cities?

Gold pricing in India is determined by both global and local factors. The international price of gold, the increase of the U.S. Dollar, and local consumption for jewelry, especially around holidays, all determine the intrinsic value of gold. Consequently, the buyer in India must contend with listings that vary based on broader economic factors and seasonal market factors.

The price of gold in India today is Rs 14,046 per gram for 24 karat gold, Rs 12,875 per gram for 22 karat gold, and Rs 10,534 per gram for 18 karat gold. The price of gold has shown volatility in the last few days. The value of 18, 22, and 24 carat gold has shown a minimal change from yesterday’s price for 1 gram of Gold. The price per gram yesterday(24 carat gold rate per gram) was Rs 14,046, which shows zero change to Rs 14,046 today.

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Quantity Today (₹) Yesterday (₹) Change (₹) 1 gram 14,046 14,046 0 8 grams 1,12,368 1,12,368 0 10 grams 1,40,460 1,40,460 0 100 grams 14,04,600 14,04,600 0

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today (1 gram)

City 24K Today (₹) 22K Today (₹) 18K Today (₹) Chennai 13,965 12,900 10,765 Mumbai 14,046 12,875 10,534 Delhi 14,061 12,890 10,549 Kolkata 14,046 12,875 10,534 Bangalore 14,046 12,875 10,534 Hyderabad 14,046 12,875 10,534 Kerala 14,046 12,875 10,534 Pune 14,046 12,875 10,534 Vadodara 14,051 12,880 10,539 Ahmedabad 14,051 12,880 10,539 Jaipur 14,061 12,890 10,549 Lucknow 14,061 12,890 10,549 Coimbatore 13,965 12,900 10,765 Madurai 13,965 12,900 10,765 Vijayawada 14,046 12,875 10,534 Patna 14,051 12,880 10,539 Nagpur 14,046 12,875 10,534 Chandigarh 14,061 12,890 10,549 Surat 14,051 12,880 10,539 Bhubaneswar 14,046 12,875 10,534

What are the silver rates alongside gold for January 11?

Currently, the price of silver in India is Rs 260 per gram and Rs 2,60,000 per kilogram. Although it is often less expensive than gold, silver is still a common choice for investors and jewelry buyers, especially in countries that buy more silver ornaments than gold. The price of silver also depends on the global market, as the demand for silver for industrial use and manufacturing also plays a large part in price fluctuations.

Indian Major Cities Silver Rates Today

City 10 gram (₹) 100 gram (₹) 1 Kg (₹) Chennai 2,750 27,500 2,75,000 Mumbai 2,600 26,000 2,60,000 Delhi 2,600 26,000 2,60,000 Kolkata 2,600 26,000 2,60,000 Bangalore 2,600 26,000 2,60,000 Hyderabad 2,750 27,500 2,75,000 Kerala 2,750 27,500 2,75,000 Pune 2,600 26,000 2,60,000 Vadodara 2,600 26,000 2,60,000 Ahmedabad 2,600 26,000 2,60,000

