Today Gold, Silver Rate January 14: Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold has been regarded as one of the safest investments for many years because it has a proven track record of preserving wealth during periods of inflation and market volatility. As a valuable metal, gold has served for centuries not only as a symbol of wealth but also as a reliable store of value, making it a popular choice for investors seeking a measure of protection during uncertain times. We provide you with up-to-date gold prices in India. Please note that these prices are current and updated daily, and are provided here for informational purposes only.

Gold pricing in India is determined by both global and local factors. The international price of gold, the increase of the U.S. Dollar, and local consumption for jewelry, especially around holidays, all determine the intrinsic value of gold. Consequently, the buyer in India must contend with listings that vary based on broader economic factors and seasonal market factors.

The price of gold in India today is Rs 14,254 per gram for 24 karat gold, Rs 13,066 per gram for 22 karat gold, and Rs 10,691 per gram for 18 karat gold. The price of gold has shown volatility in the last few days. The value of 18, 22, and 24 carat gold has shown a minimal change from yesterday’s price for 1 gram of Gold. The price per gram yesterday(24 carat gold rate per gram) was Rs 14,253, which shows Re 1 change to Rs 14,254 today.

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Quantity Today (₹) Yesterday (₹) Change (₹) 1 14,254 14,253 +1 8 1,14,032 1,14,024 +8 10 1,42,540 1,42,530 +10 100 14,25,400 14,25,300 +100

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today (1 gram)

City 24K Today (₹) 22K Today (₹) 18K Today (₹) Chennai 14,369 13,171 10,981 Mumbai 14,254 13,066 10,691 Delhi 14,269 13,081 10,706 Kolkata 14,254 13,066 10,691 Bangalore 14,254 13,066 10,691 Hyderabad 14,254 13,066 10,691 Kerala 14,254 13,066 10,691 Pune 14,254 13,066 10,691 Vadodara 14,259 13,071 10,696 Ahmedabad 14,259 13,071 10,696 Jaipur 14,269 13,081 10,706 Lucknow 14,269 13,047 10,706 Coimbatore 14,369 13,171 10,981 Madurai 14,369 13,171 10,981 Vijayawada 14,254 13,066 10,691 Patna 14,259 13,071 10,696 Nagpur 14,254 13,066 10,691 Chandigarh 14,269 13,081 10,706 Surat 14,259 13,071 10,696 Bhubaneswar 14,254 13,066 10,691

What are the silver rates alongside gold for January 14?

Currently, the price of silver in India is Rs 275.10 per gram and Rs 2,75,100 per kilogram. Although it is often less expensive than gold, silver is still a common choice for investors and jewelry buyers, especially in countries that buy more silver ornaments than gold. The price of silver also depends on the global market, as the demand for silver for industrial use and manufacturing also plays a large part in price fluctuations.

Indian Major Cities Silver Rates Today

City 10 gram (₹) 100 gram (₹) 1 Kg (₹) Chennai 2,921 29,210 2,92,100 Mumbai 2,751 27,510 2,75,100 Delhi 2,751 27,510 2,75,100 Kolkata 2,751 27,510 2,75,100 Bangalore 2,751 27,510 2,75,100 Hyderabad 2,921 29,210 2,92,100 Kerala 2,921 29,210 2,92,100 Pune 2,751 27,510 2,75,100 Vadodara 2,751 27,510 2,75,100 Ahmedabad 2,751 27,510 2,75,100

