Today Gold, Silver Rate January 17: Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold has been regarded as one of the safest investments for many years because it has a proven track record of preserving wealth during periods of inflation and market volatility. As a valuable metal, gold has served for centuries not only as a symbol of wealth but also as a reliable store of value, making it a popular choice for investors seeking a measure of protection during uncertain times. We provide you with up-to-date gold prices in India. Please note that these prices are current and updated daily, and are provided here for informational purposes only.

Gold pricing in India is determined by both global and local factors. The international price of gold, the increase of the U.S. Dollar, and local consumption for jewelry, especially around holidays, all determine the intrinsic value of gold. Consequently, the buyer in India must contend with listings that vary based on broader economic factors and seasonal market factors.

The price of gold in India today is Rs 14,339 per gram for 24 karat gold, Rs 13,144 per gram for 22 karat gold, and Rs 10,754 per gram for 18 karat gold. The price of gold has shown volatility in the last few days. The value of 18, 22, and 24 carat gold has shown a minimal change from yesterday’s price for 1 gram of Gold. The price per gram yesterday(24 carat gold rate per gram) was Rs 14,340, which shows Re 1 change to Rs 14,339 today.

Quantity Today (₹) Yesterday (₹) Change (₹) 1 gm 14,339 14,340 -1 8 gm 1,14,712 1,14,720 -8 10 gm 1,43,390 1,43,400 -10 100 gm 14,33,900 14,34,000 -100

City 24K Today (₹) 22K Today (₹) 18K Today (₹) Chennai 14,432 13,229 11,049 Mumbai 14,339 13,144 10,754 Delhi 14,354 13,159 10,769 Kolkata 14,339 13,144 10,754 Bangalore 14,339 13,144 10,754 Hyderabad 14,339 13,144 10,754 Kerala 14,339 13,144 10,754 Pune 14,339 13,144 10,754 Vadodara 14,344 13,149 10,759 Ahmedabad 14,344 13,149 10,759 Jaipur 14,354 13,159 10,769 Lucknow 14,354 13,159 10,769 Coimbatore 14,432 13,229 11,049 Madurai 14,432 13,229 11,049 Vijayawada 14,339 13,144 10,754 Patna 14,344 13,149 10,759 Nagpur 14,339 13,144 10,754 Chandigarh 14,354 13,159 10,769 Surat 14,344 13,149 10,759 Bhubaneswar 14,339 13,144 10,754

Currently, the price of silver in India is Rs 291.90 per gram and Rs 2,91,900 per kilogram. Although it is often less expensive than gold, silver is still a common choice for investors and jewelry buyers, especially in countries that buy more silver ornaments than gold. The price of silver also depends on the global market, as the demand for silver for industrial use and manufacturing also plays a large part in price fluctuations.

City 10 gm (₹) 100 gm (₹) 1 Kg (₹) Chennai 3,059 30,590 3,05,900 Mumbai 2,919 29,190 2,91,900 Delhi 2,919 29,190 2,91,900 Kolkata 2,919 29,190 2,91,900 Bangalore 2,919 29,190 2,91,900 Hyderabad 3,059 30,590 3,05,900 Kerala 3,059 30,590 3,05,900 Pune 2,919 29,190 2,91,900 Vadodara 2,919 29,190 2,91,900 Ahmedabad 2,919 29,190 2,91,900 Jaipur 2,919 29,190 2,91,900 Lucknow 2,919 29,190 2,91,900 Coimbatore 3,059 30,590 3,05,900 Madurai 3,059 30,590 3,05,900 Vijayawada 3,059 30,590 3,05,900 Patna 2,919 29,190 2,91,900 Nagpur 2,919 29,190 2,91,900 Chandigarh 2,919 29,190 2,91,900 Surat 2,919 29,190 2,91,900 Bhubaneswar 3,059 30,590 3,05,900

