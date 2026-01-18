Home

Business

Today Gold, Silver Rate January 18: Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Today Gold, Silver Rate January 18: Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Today Gold, Silver Rate January 18: Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold has been regarded as one of the safest investments for many years because it has a proven track record of preserving wealth during periods of inflation and market volatility. As a valuable metal, gold has served for centuries not only as a symbol of wealth but also as a reliable store of value, making it a popular choice for investors seeking a measure of protection during uncertain times. We provide you with up-to-date gold prices in India. Please note that these prices are current and updated daily, and are provided here for informational purposes only.

What are today’s gold rates for 18, 22, and 24 carat in major cities?

Gold pricing in India is determined by both global and local factors. The international price of gold, the increase of the U.S. Dollar, and local consumption for jewelry, especially around holidays, all determine the intrinsic value of gold. Consequently, the buyer in India must contend with listings that vary based on broader economic factors and seasonal market factors.

The price of gold in India today is Rs 14,378 per gram for 24 karat gold, Rs 13,180 per gram for 22 karat gold, and Rs 10,784 per gram for 18 karat gold. The price of gold has shown volatility in the last few days. The value of 18, 22, and 24 carat gold has shown a minimal change from yesterday’s price for 1 gram of Gold. The price per gram yesterday(24 carat gold rate per gram) was Rs 14,378, which shows zero change to Rs 14,378 today.

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Quantity Today (₹) Yesterday (₹) Change (₹) 1 gram 14,378 14,378 0 8 grams 1,15,024 1,15,024 0 10 grams 1,43,780 1,43,780 0 100 grams 14,37,800 14,37,800 0

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today (1 gram)

City 24K Today (₹) 22K Today (₹) 18K Today (₹) Chennai 14,487 13,280 11,090 Mumbai 14,378 13,180 10,784 Delhi 14,393 13,195 10,799 Kolkata 14,378 13,180 10,784 Bangalore 14,378 13,180 10,784 Hyderabad 14,378 13,180 10,784 Kerala 14,378 13,180 10,784 Pune 14,378 13,180 10,784 Vadodara 14,383 13,185 10,789 Ahmedabad 14,383 13,185 10,789 Jaipur 14,393 13,195 10,799 Lucknow 14,393 13,195 10,799 Coimbatore 14,487 13,280 11,090 Madurai 14,487 13,280 11,090 Vijayawada 14,378 13,180 10,784 Patna 14,383 13,185 10,789 Nagpur 14,378 13,180 10,784 Chandigarh 14,393 13,195 10,799 Surat 14,383 13,185 10,789 Bhubaneswar 14,378 13,180 10,784

What are the silver rates alongside gold for January 18?

Currently, the price of silver in India is Rs 295 per gram and Rs 2,95, 000 per kilogram. Although it is often less expensive than gold, silver is still a common choice for investors and jewelry buyers, especially in countries that buy more silver ornaments than gold. The price of silver also depends on the global market, as the demand for silver for industrial use and manufacturing also plays a large part in price fluctuations.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Indian Major Cities Silver Rates Today

City 10 grams (₹) 100 grams (₹) 1 Kg (₹) Chennai 3,100 31,000 3,10,000 Mumbai 2,950 29,500 2,95,000 Delhi 2,950 29,500 2,95,000 Kolkata 2,950 29,500 2,95,000 Bangalore 2,950 29,500 2,95,000 Hyderabad 3,100 31,000 3,10,000 Kerala 3,100 31,000 3,10,000 Pune 2,950 29,500 2,95,000 Vadodara 2,950 29,500 2,95,000 Ahmedabad 2,950 29,500 2,95,000

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.