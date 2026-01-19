Home

Business

Today Gold, Silver Rate January 19: Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Today Gold, Silver Rate January 19: Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Today Gold, Silver Rate January 19: Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold has been regarded as one of the safest investments for many years because it has a proven track record of preserving wealth during periods of inflation and market volatility. As a valuable metal, gold has served for centuries not only as a symbol of wealth but also as a reliable store of value, making it a popular choice for investors seeking a measure of protection during uncertain times. We provide you with up-to-date gold prices in India. Please note that these prices are current and updated daily, and are provided here for informational purposes only.

What are today’s gold rates for 18, 22, and 24 carat in major cities?

Gold pricing in India is determined by both global and local factors. The international price of gold, the increase of the U.S. Dollar, and local consumption for jewelry, especially around holidays, all determine the intrinsic value of gold. Consequently, the buyer in India must contend with listings that vary based on broader economic factors and seasonal market factors.

The price of gold in India today is Rs 14,377 per gram for 24 karat gold, Rs 13,179 per gram for 22 karat gold, and Rs 10,783 per gram for 18 karat gold. The price of gold has shown volatility in the last few days. The value of 18, 22, and 24 carat gold has shown a minimal change from yesterday’s price for 1 gram of Gold. The price per gram yesterday(24 carat gold rate per gram) was Rs 14,378, which shows Re 1 change to Rs 14,377 today.

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Weight Today (₹) Yesterday (₹) Change (₹) 1 g 14,377 14,378 -1 8 g 1,15,016 1,15,024 -8 10 g 1,43,770 1,43,780 -10 100 g 14,37,700 14,37,800 -100

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today (1 gram)

City 24K Today (₹) 22K Today (₹) 18K Today (₹) Chennai 14,486 13,279 11,089 Mumbai 14,377 13,179 10,783 Delhi 14,392 13,194 10,798 Kolkata 14,377 13,179 10,783 Bangalore 14,377 13,179 10,783 Hyderabad 14,377 13,179 10,783 Kerala 14,377 13,179 10,783 Pune 14,377 13,179 10,783 Vadodara 14,382 13,184 10,788 Ahmedabad 14,382 13,184 10,788 Jaipur 14,392 13,194 10,798 Lucknow 14,392 13,194 10,798 Coimbatore 14,486 13,279 11,089 Madurai 14,486 13,279 11,089 Vijayawada 14,377 13,179 10,783 Patna 14,382 13,184 10,788 Nagpur 14,377 13,179 10,783 Chandigarh 14,392 13,194 10,798 Surat 14,382 13,184 10,788 Bhubaneswar 14,377 13,179 10,783

What are the silver rates alongside gold for January 19?

Currently, the price of silver in India is Rs 294.90 per gram and Rs 2,94, 900 per kilogram. Although it is often less expensive than gold, silver is still a common choice for investors and jewelry buyers, especially in countries that buy more silver ornaments than gold. The price of silver also depends on the global market, as the demand for silver for industrial use and manufacturing also plays a large part in price fluctuations.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Indian Major Cities Silver Rates Today

City 10 gram (₹) 100 gram (₹) 1 Kg (₹) Chennai 3,099 30,990 3,09,900 Mumbai 2,949 29,490 2,94,900 Delhi 2,949 29,490 2,94,900 Kolkata 2,949 29,490 2,94,900 Bangalore 2,949 29,490 2,94,900 Hyderabad 3,099 30,990 3,09,900 Kerala 3,099 30,990 3,09,900 Pune 2,949 29,490 2,94,900 Vadodara 2,949 29,490 2,94,900 Ahmedabad 2,949 29,490 2,94,900 Jaipur 2,949 29,490 2,94,900 Lucknow 2,949 29,490 2,94,900 Coimbatore 3,099 30,990 3,09,900 Madurai 3,099 30,990 3,09,900 Vijayawada 3,099 30,990 3,09,900 Patna 2,949 29,490 2,94,900 Nagpur 2,949 29,490 2,94,900

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.