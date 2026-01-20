Home

Today Gold, Silver Rate January 20: Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold has been regarded as one of the safest investments for many years because it has a proven track record of preserving wealth during periods of inflation and market volatility. As a valuable metal, gold has served for centuries not only as a symbol of wealth but also as a reliable store of value, making it a popular choice for investors seeking a measure of protection during uncertain times. We provide you with up-to-date gold prices in India. Please note that these prices are current and updated daily, and are provided here for informational purposes only.

What are today’s gold rates for 18, 22, and 24 carat in major cities?

Gold pricing in India is determined by both global and local factors. The international price of gold, the increase of the U.S. Dollar, and local consumption for jewelry, especially around holidays, all determine the intrinsic value of gold. Consequently, the buyer in India must contend with listings that vary based on broader economic factors and seasonal market factors.

The price of gold in India today is Rs 14,625 per gram for 24 karat gold, Rs 13,406 per gram for 22 karat gold, and Rs 10,969 per gram for 18 karat gold. The price of gold has shown volatility in the last few days. The value of 18, 22, and 24 carat gold has shown a minimal change from yesterday’s price for 1 gram of Gold. The price per gram yesterday(24 carat gold rate per gram) was Rs 14,624, which shows Re 1 change to Rs 14,625 today.

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Quantity Today (₹) Yesterday (₹) Change (₹) 1 gram 14,625 14,624 +1 8 grams 1,17,000 1,16,992 +8 10 grams 1,46,250 1,46,240 +10 100 grams 14,62,500 14,62,400 +100

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today (1 gram)

City 24K Today (₹) 22K Today (₹) 18K Today (₹) Chennai 14,674 13,451 11,231 Mumbai 14,625 13,406 10,969 Delhi 14,640 13,421 10,984 Kolkata 14,625 13,406 10,969 Bangalore 14,625 13,406 10,969 Hyderabad 14,625 13,406 10,969 Kerala 14,625 13,406 10,969 Pune 14,625 13,406 10,969 Vadodara 14,630 13,411 10,974 Ahmedabad 14,630 13,411 10,974 Jaipur 14,640 13,421 10,984 Lucknow 14,640 13,421 10,984 Coimbatore 14,674 13,451 11,231 Madurai 14,674 13,451 11,231 Vijayawada 14,625 13,406 10,969 Patna 14,630 13,411 10,974 Nagpur 14,625 13,406 10,969 Chandigarh 14,640 13,421 10,984 Surat 14,630 13,411 10,974 Bhubaneswar 14,625 13,406 10,969

What are the silver rates alongside gold for January 20?

Currently, the price of silver in India is Rs 305.10 per gram and Rs 3, 05, 100 per kilogram. Although it is often less expensive than gold, silver is still a common choice for investors and jewelry buyers, especially in countries that buy more silver ornaments than gold. The price of silver also depends on the global market, as the demand for silver for industrial use and manufacturing also plays a large part in price fluctuations.

City 10 gram (₹) 100 gram (₹) 1 Kg (₹) Chennai 3,181 31,810 3,18,100 Mumbai 3,051 30,510 3,05,100 Delhi 3,051 30,510 3,05,100 Kolkata 3,051 30,510 3,05,100 Bangalore 3,051 30,510 3,05,100 Hyderabad 3,181 31,810 3,18,100 Kerala 3,181 31,810 3,18,100 Pune 3,051 30,510 3,05,100 Vadodara 3,051 30,510 3,05,100 Ahmedabad 3,051 30,510 3,05,100

