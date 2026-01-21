Home

Today Gold, Silver Rate January 21: Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold has been regarded as one of the safest investments for many years because it has a proven track record of preserving wealth during periods of inflation and market volatility. As a valuable metal, gold has served for centuries not only as a symbol of wealth but also as a reliable store of value, making it a popular choice for investors seeking a measure of protection during uncertain times. We provide you with up-to-date gold prices in India. Please note that these prices are current and updated daily, and are provided here for informational purposes only.

What are today’s gold rates for 18, 22, and 24 carat in major cities?

Gold pricing in India is determined by both global and local factors. The international price of gold, the increase of the U.S. Dollar, and local consumption for jewelry, especially around holidays, all determine the intrinsic value of gold. Consequently, the buyer in India must contend with listings that vary based on broader economic factors and seasonal market factors.

The price of gold in India today is Rs 14,979 per gram for 24 karat gold, Rs 13,731 per gram for 22 karat gold, and Rs 11,235 per gram for 18 karat gold. The price of gold has shown volatility in the last few days. The value of 18, 22, and 24 carat gold has shown a minimal change from yesterday’s price for 1 gram of Gold. The price per gram yesterday(24 carat gold rate per gram) was Rs 14,978, which shows zero change to Rs 14,978 today.

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Quantity Today Price (₹) Yesterday Price (₹) Change (₹) 1 gm 14,979 14,978 +1 8 gm 1,19,832 1,19,824 +8 10 gm 1,49,790 1,49,780 +10 100 gm 14,97,900 14,97,800 +100

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today (1 gram)

City 24K Today (₹) 22K Today (₹) 18K Today (₹) Chennai 15,165 13,901 11,591 Mumbai 14,979 13,731 11,235 Delhi 14,992 13,746 11,248 Kolkata 14,979 13,731 11,235 Bangalore 14,979 13,731 11,235 Hyderabad 14,979 13,731 11,235 Kerala 14,979 13,731 11,235 Pune 14,979 13,731 11,235 Vadodara 14,982 13,736 11,238 Ahmedabad 14,982 13,736 11,238 Jaipur 14,992 13,746 11,248 Lucknow 14,992 13,746 11,248 Coimbatore 15,165 13,901 11,591 Madurai 15,165 13,901 11,591 Vijayawada 14,979 13,731 11,235 Patna 14,982 13,736 11,238 Nagpur 14,979 13,731 11,235 Chandigarh 14,992 13,746 11,248 Surat 14,982 13,736 11,238 Bhubaneswar 14,979 13,731 11,235

What are the silver rates alongside gold for January 20?

Currently, the price of silver in India is Rs 320.10 per gram and Rs 3,20, 100 per kilogram. Although it is often less expensive than gold, silver is still a common choice for investors and jewelry buyers, especially in countries that buy more silver ornaments than gold. The price of silver also depends on the global market, as the demand for silver for industrial use and manufacturing also plays a large part in price fluctuations.

Indian Major Cities Silver Rates Today

City 10 gram (₹) 100 gram (₹) 1 Kg (₹) Chennai 3,401 34,010 3,40,100 Mumbai 3,201 32,010 3,20,100 Delhi 3,201 32,010 3,20,100 Kolkata 3,201 32,010 3,20,100 Bangalore 3,201 32,010 3,20,100 Hyderabad 3,401 34,010 3,40,100 Kerala 3,401 34,010 3,40,100 Pune 3,201 32,010 3,20,100 Vadodara 3,201 32,010 3,20,100 Ahmedabad 3,201 32,010 3,20,100

