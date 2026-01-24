  • Home
Today Gold, Silver Rate January 24: Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold has been regarded as one of the safest investments for many years because it has a proven track record of preserving wealth during periods of inflation and market volatility. As a valuable metal, gold has served for centuries not only as a symbol of wealth but also as a reliable store of value, making it a popular choice for investors seeking a measure of protection during uncertain times. We provide you with up-to-date gold prices in India. Please note that these prices are current and updated daily, and are provided here for informational purposes only.

What are today’s gold rates for 18, 22, and 24 carat in major cities?

Gold pricing in India is determined by both global and local factors. The international price of gold, the increase of the U.S. Dollar, and local consumption for jewelry, especially around holidays, all determine the intrinsic value of gold. Consequently, the buyer in India must contend with listings that vary based on broader economic factors and seasonal market factors.

The price of gold in India today is Rs 15,862 per gram for 24 karat gold, Rs 14,540 per gram for 22 karat gold, and Rs 11,897 per gram for 18 karat gold. The price of gold has shown volatility in the last few days. The value of 18, 22, and 24 carat gold has shown a minimal change from yesterday’s price for 1 gram of Gold. The price per gram yesterday(24 carat gold rate per gram) was Rs 15,715, which shows minimal change to Rs 15,862 today.

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Gram Today (₹) Yesterday (₹) Change (₹)
1 15,862 15,715 +147
8 1,26,896 1,25,720 +1,176
10 1,58,620 1,57,150 +1,470
100 15,86,200 15,71,500 +14,700

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today (1 gram)

City 24K Today (₹) 22K Today (₹) 18K Today (₹)
Chennai 15,949 14,620 12,190
Mumbai 15,862 14,540 11,897
Delhi 15,877 14,555 11,912
Kolkata 15,862 14,540 11,897
Bangalore 15,862 14,540 11,897
Hyderabad 15,862 14,540 11,897
Kerala 15,862 14,540 11,897
Pune 15,862 14,540 11,897
Vadodara 15,867 14,545 11,902
Ahmedabad 15,867 14,545 11,902
Jaipur 15,877 14,555 11,912
Lucknow 15,877 14,555 11,912
Coimbatore 15,949 14,620 12,190
Madurai 15,949 14,620 12,190
Vijayawada 15,862 14,540 11,897
Patna 15,867 14,545 11,902
Nagpur 15,862 14,540 11,897
Chandigarh 15,877 14,555 11,912
Surat 15,867 14,545 11,902
Bhubaneswar 15,862 14,540 11,897

What are the silver rates alongside gold for January 24?

Currently, the price of silver in India is Rs 335 per gram and Rs 3,35,000 per kilogram. Although it is often less expensive than gold, silver is still a common choice for investors and jewelry buyers, especially in countries that buy more silver ornaments than gold. The price of silver also depends on the global market, as the demand for silver for industrial use and manufacturing also plays a large part in price fluctuations.

Indian Major Cities Silver Rates Today

City 10 gram (₹) 100 gram (₹) 1 Kg (₹)
Chennai 3,550 35,500 3,55,000
Mumbai 3,350 33,500 3,35,000
Delhi 3,350 33,500 3,35,000
Kolkata 3,350 33,500 3,35,000
Bangalore 3,350 33,500 3,35,000
Hyderabad 3,601 36,010 3,60,100
Kerala 3,601 36,010 3,60,100
Pune 3,350 33,500 3,35,000
Vadodara 3,350 33,500 3,35,000
Ahmedabad 3,350 33,500 3,35,000

